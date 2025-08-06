Discover Sask Parks: August 6 - August 20

CANADA, August 6 - Released on August 6, 2025

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Engaging family programming is also scheduled each week at most parks to fill everybody's calendar.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events and programs occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Tri-Loon-Athon

August 9, Makwa Lake Provincial Park

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Head to Makwa Lake for the 2nd annual Tri-Loon-Athon! Watch as participants swim 300 metres in open water right off of Stabler Point Beach, bike 10 kilometres (km) along the shore, then run 2.5 km to finish off the race strong. Surround yourself with beautiful scenery as you cheer on your favourite racers.

Festival in the Forest

August 9, Meadow Lake Provincial Park

1 to 8:30 p.m.

Step into the forest and embrace your inner artist at Meadow Lake Provincial Park! Experience a day of art and culture surrounded by nature in the beautiful Boreal Forest through workshops, a vendor market, crafts, an evening concert with Justin LaBrash and more.

Summer Cinemas at Select Provincial Parks

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema where park visitors can enjoy an outdoor movie experience on the big screen. Visitors should dress for the weather and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to cozy up with during the movie.

Join Park Interpreters before the show for hands-on crafts and activities.

August 9 - Douglas Provincial Park: Garfield (2024)

August 16 - Echo Valley Provincial Park (double feature): Paddington in Peru and Wicked

August 23 - Makwa Lake Provincial Park: The Wild Robot

August 30 - The Battlefords Provincial Park: Despicable Me 4

September 6 - Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park: Moana 2