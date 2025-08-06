Hunters, It's Time to Heed the Call!

CANADA, August 6 - Released on August 6, 2025

Hunters, gear up and get ready for the 2025-26 hunting season!

"Hunting in Saskatchewan offers exceptional recreational opportunities, not only for our residents, but also for visitors across the world," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "Our government values the vital role hunters play as stewards of our natural landscapes and as contributors to local economies through tourism and community engagement."

Here are a few things you can do to prepare:

Get your copy of the Saskatchewan Hunters Guide

The Hunters Guide contains information hunters should know, including a detailed list of season dates hunters, options for licences and fees and highlights what is new for 2025, including species management plans, bovine tuberculosis and CWD updates and a new standalone regulations summary supplement.

Visit saskatchewan.ca/hunting to download a copy of the guide or pick up a printed version at Government of Saskatchewan field offices with front counter service, select retailers and some provincial parks.

Purchase your hunting licences

Big Game Draw and regular licences are available for purchase as of August 1.

You can purchase a licence:

Online through the Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system, 24 hours a day.

In person at a Government of Saskatchewan field office with front counter service or at select provincial park offices.

In person from any Saskatchewan hunting licence issuer.

By phone at 1-855-848-4773 (you will require a credit card).

Hunters must provide their HAL identification number, or any other identification number previously added to their HAL account.

Get permission to hunt on private lands

Approximately 85 per cent of the land in southern Saskatchewan is privately owned or controlled. Consent from the owner is mandatory prior to entering and hunting on any private land:

Consent can be provided in writing, orally or through signage.

Consent can be sought and provided by any method including in person, by telephone and through email.

For more information, download the Hunting Permission on Private Land fact sheet.

Check out the website

The Government of Saskatchewan website provides information to help plan your hunting trip:

Get in touch if you need more information

For information on HAL accounts, visit saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450.

For more information about hunting in Saskatchewan or to download the Saskatchewan Hunters Guide, visit saskatchewan.ca/hunting.

If you have questions about hunting in Saskatchewan, contact the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

Happy hunting!

-30-

For more information, contact: