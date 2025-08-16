Health Ministers Head North on Summer Tour

CANADA, August 16 - Released on August 15, 2025

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill and Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr travelled to La Ronge today where they had the opportunity to meet with community health care professionals and tour the new long-term care home, currently under construction.

“It was a pleasure to visit the town of La Ronge and tour the site of the new long-term care facility,” Carr said. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to connect with local leadership and health care professionals and will continue to deliver health care solutions for residents of northern Saskatchewan.”

The Government has committed approximately $100 million to the long-term care home project including $33.8 million in the 2025-26 budget. The new three-story structure will increase capacity by 64 beds from the current space in the health centre.

The La Ronge Health Centre received $100,000 in 2024-25 to upgrade the boilers and $4.55 million is budgeted this year for a new roof and building envelope replacement. An additional $60,000 was provided to purchase a coagulation analyzer for the lab.

Government provides funding through Northern Medical Services for 14 full-time primary care physicians in La Ronge and this year, additional funding was provided to ensure consistent 24/7 on-site physician services in the Emergency Department (ED) with additional supports for primary care services in La Ronge and its surrounding areas.

"We enjoyed our visit to the community of La Ronge and always look forward to meeting with local healthcare providers to gain insight into their work experience," Cockrill said. "We acknowledge the dedication and commitment they bring to serving area residents and extend our sincere appreciation for the work they do."

