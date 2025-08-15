Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams Deliver Strong Mid-Year Results

CANADA, August 15 - Released on August 15, 2025

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of 2025, RCMP SERT executed 412 arrest warrants and seized more than 13 kilograms of illicit drugs, 49 firearms, and over $231,000 in cash from Saskatchewan communities.

"Provincially funded RCMP Enforcement Response Teams continue to deliver tangible results across the province by addressing serious crime," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "The targeted enforcement executed by these officers is a key part of our government's plan to reduce crime and build safer communities and neighbourhoods for everyone in Saskatchewan."

SERT includes the RCMP's Crime Reduction Teams (CRTs), Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST), and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT), each tackling critical areas of enforcement across the province.

"The collaboration between local RCMP detachments and SERT teams is incredibly important to the success of our work," acting officer in charge of the RCMP Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams Inspector Michelle Ireland said. "Local detachments know their communities, and paired with further intelligence and investigation by the RCMP SERT, we continue to target safety concerns all across the province and remove drugs, weapons and dangerous people from the communities we serve."

RCMP STRT is a specialized, intelligence-led enforcement team that investigates weapons, drugs and human trafficking cases. From January through June 2025, the STRT opened three human trafficking files, executed 43 search warrants and made 25 arrests, seized over 2,300 grams of cocaine and more than 1,600 grams of methamphetamine and laid a total of 22 charges.

In January 2025, Yorkton STRT arrested an individual in the city during an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Yorkton STRT located and seized nearly 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 936.5 grams of cocaine, 133 grams of fentanyl and approximately $6,000 in cash. Further investigation led the officers to charge the individual with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP CRT responds to crime surges in rural areas, targeting prolific offenders and street gangs in Saskatchewan. In the first six months of 2025, the CRT executed 277 arrest warrants, laid 379 charges, made 473 arrests, and seized over 1,800 packs of illicit tobacco, nearly eight kilograms of illegal drugs and more than $144,000 in cash.

RCMP WEST targets high-profile offenders who pose a significant threat to public safety, such as gang members and violent offenders with outstanding warrants. The RCMP operates one WEST team out of Saskatoon and Meadow Lake and another out of Prince Albert. From January through June 2025, WEST executed 135 arrest warrants and made 102 arrests.

In February 2025, Prince Albert RCMP CRT and Humboldt Detachment executed a search warrant at a residence near Humboldt in relation to an ongoing investigation. At the residence, officers located and seized:

1,000 grams of methamphetamine;

801 grams of cocaine;

35,000 illegal cigarettes;

four firearms;

ammunition;

bear spray; and

additional drug trafficking paraphernalia.

During a traffic stop near this residence, Prince Albert RCMP WEST officers also located and arrested two individuals. While searching the vehicle, officers located and seized approximately $42,245 in cash, a small amount of crack cocaine and additional drug trafficking evidence. As a result, charges were laid for possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

