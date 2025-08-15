Saskatchewan Sees Boost in Wholesale Trade

CANADA, August 15 - Released on August 15, 2025

Province's Month-Over-Month Growth Ranks Second Among the Provinces

Today, Statistics Canada released figures showing the province's wholesale trade jumped 5.1 per cent in June 2025 compared to May 2025 (excluding petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons and excluding Oilseed and grain). This ranks Saskatchewan second among the provinces in month-over-month growth.

"Thanks to this growth in wholesale trade, Saskatchewan people, communities, and companies across our province are reaping the rewards," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "When businesses do well, it creates more jobs, more investment and increased capacity across our key sectors. With this, comes a higher quality of life, making Saskatchewan the best place to live, work and raise a family."

Wholesale trade is a measure of the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers.

Statistics Canada's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's real GDP at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion in 2024, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: