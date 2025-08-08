SUMiT Builds Momentum with Purpose Driven Single 'Happenstance'

SUMiT - Happenstance SUMiT @sumitmusicofficial SUMiT performs live at SXSW 2025

Following back to back power collabs with hip-hop heavyweights Millyz, Dave East and Tyla Yaweh, “Happenstance” marks SUMiT’s 10th single of 2025.

This song is a reminder to live in your purpose” — SUMiT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist-on-the-rise SUMiT continues to carve his lane in modern hip-hop with the release of his latest single, “ Happenstance ,” which was released today, August 8 under SUMiT // DNT Entertainment and distributed globally through The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. The record arrives with an accompanying official music video directed by Dom Bruno, which will premiere on SUMiT’s official Artist YouTube channel, giving fans a multi-sensory experience that blends sharp lyricism, visual storytelling, and soulful production.“Happenstance” is far from coincidental; it’s the result of lived experience, relentless grind, and a deep sense of purpose. Over a smooth, 90s-inspired beat produced by Jusslu, SUMiT reflects on the realities of navigating life, loss, labels, and legacy. The mood is chill, the tone is confident, and the message is clear: this isn’t luck, it’s intentional.“This song is a reminder to live in your purpose,” says SUMiT.The single, produced by Luis Cotto (Jusslu), mixed by Samuel Rosario and mastered by Fred Miller, channels the introspective depth of Kendrick Lamar, the raw honesty of Mac Miller, and the seasoned finesse of Jay-Z. The song’s bars blend wordplay, grit, and vulnerability. The official music video brings SUMiT’s words to life, offering visuals that echo the themes of survival, self-worth, and transformation. Set in urban environments during SXSW 2025 with intimate storytelling sequences, the video reflects SUMiT’s reality, one rooted in resilience and driven by purpose.As SUMiT continues to build a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim, “Happenstance” marks a pivotal moment in his artistic evolution. The track is more than a single, it’s a declaration. Listen Now: https://ffm.to/sumit_happenstance Track Credits:Song: HappenstanceArtist: SUMiTRelease Date: August 8, 2025Genre: Rap/Hip-HopUPC: 199538187854ISRC: QMDA62527062Lyrics Written By: Vincent RovezziProduced By: JussluMixed By: Samuel RosarioMastered By: Fred MillerLabel: SUMiT // DNT EntertainmentPublisher: DNT Entertainment PublishingDistributor: The Orchard/SonyMusic Video: Directed by Dom BrunoExecutive Produced by: Danny DiRobertoMore About SUMiT:SUMiT is an artist from Worcester, MA, known for his captivating passion and creative genius. Since his 2020 debut EP, “Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP,” he has released over 65 songs independently and collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Fabolous, Sean Kingston, The Hoodies, OT the Real, Dave East, Millyz, Tyla Yaweh, Termanology, and others, showcasing his ability to blend insightful lyricism with diverse musical styles.SUMiT’s live performances have taken him across the US to Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Providence, where he’s graced stages and shared bills with artists such as Fabolous, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Cappella Grey, and Jay Critch. In 2025 SUMiT opened for The LOX in Providence, Dave East at Big Night Live, and showcased at SXSW.SUMiT continues to uplift and inspire his audience with his heartfelt and genuine artistry, authenticity, and innovation in hip-hop. He remains deeply connected to his roots and family, driven by a mission to spread a message of hope and perseverance through his music.SUMiT’s Links:Subscribe: @SUMiTMusicOfficialChannelWebsite: https://sumitmusic.com/ Follow on Instagram: @sumitmusicofficialListen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6OnYGWlV33x3CvDAcQTLOg Follow on Bands in Town: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15576237-sumit?came_from=257&utm_medium=web&utm_source=home&utm_campaign=search_bar For additional information or to request an interview, please contact DNT Entertainment.###

SUMiT - Happenstance (Official Music Video)

