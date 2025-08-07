SecurityBridge and Microsoft Webinar Ignites a New Era of SAP Security with AI-Powered Integration

SecurityBridge and Microsoft Webinar Reveals How Smart Automation & SAP-Native Insights Enable Faster Detection and Stronger Defense

August 12th Event Reveals How Smart Automation & SAP-Native Insights Enable Faster Detection and Stronger Defense

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the creator of the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced an upcoming webinar with Microsoft Sentinel for SAP titled “Reimagining SAP Security: AI-Driven Protection with Microsoft Sentinel for SAP & SecurityBridge,” to be held on Tuesday, August 12th, from 8:00 am to 9:00 am EDT. This live event will showcase how Microsoft Sentinel and SecurityBridge are enabling seamless visibility, accelerated threat response, and smarter protection for complex SAP landscapes. Registration is now open at: https://bit.ly/45klD4P As SAP security enters a new era, this collaboration delivers more than visibility—it redefines the security operations workflow by combining Microsoft Sentinel for SAP’s centralized enterprise monitoring with SecurityBridge’s SAP-native capabilities, such as real-time threat detection, vulnerability management, and Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) code scanning. Together, the integration enables Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts and SAP security teams to identify threats more quickly and respond more effectively.“By combining the enterprise-wide visibility of Microsoft Sentinel with our in-depth SAP cybersecurity expertise, we’re enabling organizations to manage SAP security with greater clarity, confidence, and speed,” said Holger Hügel, Product Management Director at SecurityBridge. “This isn’t just about plugging into a SOC—it’s about transforming how security teams collaborate and respond across the entire enterprise.”Presenting how this powerful integration will simplify workflows will be Martin Pankraz, Product Manager, SAP Integration & Security, Microsoft, and Holger Hügel, Product Management Director, SecurityBridge. Together, they will conduct live demonstrations of:-Unified SAP and enterprise security monitoring.-AI-driven insights from Microsoft Security Copilot.-Streamlined SAP vulnerability detection and remediation.-Real-time collaboration between SOC and SAP teams.About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform, enabling organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 7,500 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. For more information, please visit www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.