Rachel Wilder Named to Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals Best-In-State List 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Wilder, CFP, ChFC, founder of Wilder Wealth Strategies, has been named to the 2025 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list. This prestigious list recognizes outstanding professionals across the country for their commitment to excellence in helping clients build financial confidence and preserve their wealth in an ever-evolving landscape.With more than two decades of experience, Rachel has built a practice grounded in education, empathy, and empowerment. Her personalized approach has helped clients throughout Georgia and beyond align their finances with their values, plan with purpose, and prepare for the future. Whether guiding business owners through succession planning or supporting families navigating retirement, Rachel is known for meeting each client with clarity, care, and unwavering professionalism.“Being included on this list is a tremendous honor,” Rachel said. “It reflects the deep trust my clients place in me and the mission that drives me every day–to help people make financial decisions that give them peace of mind and open the door to the life they envision.”In addition to her Forbes recognition, Rachel is a multi-year honoree of the Women in Wealth award, featured in Fortune in both 2024 and 2025. She has also been recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager in Atlanta Magazine for over a decade and holds both the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Chartered Financial Consultantdesignations.To learn more about Rachel Wilder and Wilder Wealth Strategies, visit: www.wilderwealthstrategies.com Data provided by SHOOKResearch, LLC. Data as of 12/31/24.Source: Forbes.com (July, 2025).Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently (see methodology). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual and in-person interviews to measure best practices, service models, planning services, team structures and expertise, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management, sales figures and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions; individuals must choose the right FSP based on their unique needs and circumstances. SHOOK’s research, rankings and opinions are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com . SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

