Unlocking the Truth Through Fiction: 'The Liberty Code' by Ray Shasho

A gripping sci-fi thriller that blurs the lines between reality and the unknown.

FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and music journalist Ray Shasho invites readers into a world of political intrigue, extraterrestrial secrets, and high-stakes drama in “The Liberty Code.” This novel delivers an explosive combination of science fiction, political thrills, and military strategy, making it a must-read for fans of edge-of-your-seat storytelling.Set in a dystopian future America controlled by the authoritarian Commonwealth Party, “The Liberty Code” follows Sam Edwards, a Marine veteran turned journalist, as he deciphers coded telepathic messages from Centauri extraterrestrials J-Rod and Naxia. Together with the U.S. Air Force, the pair unveils a master plan to save humanity from destruction. What begins as fiction soon unravels into a stunning reflection of real-world political tensions, revolutionary military strategies, and the potential realities of extraterrestrial engagement."Many elements of today's geopolitical conflicts and technological advancements eerily align with the twists and turns in my book," says Shasho, who draws on his lifelong fascination with UFO phenomena and extensive conversations with music legends who have shared their own otherworldly experiences.Packed with advanced military technologies, intricate conspiracies, and larger-than-life characters, “The Liberty Code” explores themes of redemption, power, and the forces shaping humanity’s future. Shasho's immersive storytelling taps into his deep interest in ufology, government secrecy, and the limitless possibilities suggested by recent revelations about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).For fans of “1984” by George Orwell, Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code,” and military thrillers, this novel offers an epic adventure that will leave readers questioning the truth about our world and what lies beyond.“The Liberty Code” (ISBN: 9798350998559) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $18.50, and the ebook retails for $0.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the Author:Ray Shasho has been intrigued by UFOs since witnessing an unearthly phenomenon at the age of eight years old. The astonishing event still remains lucid in his subconscious to this day. Shasho is a music journalist who has had hundreds of conversations with music legends and celebrities who truly believe that we are not alone in the universe, and many have also shared experiences of personally witnessing a UAP(Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). Shasho injected many of the theories created by ufologists and military experts into his book. Ray’s personal desires for a better world were constructed throughout the story of his latest book while delivering bigger than life characters. Shasho’s fascination with the military and its latest technology and weaponry is also apparent throughout the thrilling new novel Shasho titled “The Liberty Code.” Ray Shasho has authored three books, and currently hosts a podcast called Interviewing the Legends.

