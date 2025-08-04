Governor Abbott Directs Texas Rangers To Investigate Delinquent Texas House Democrats

TEXAS, August 4 - August 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate delinquent Texas House Democrats on potential violations of Texas law, including bribery.



“Today, I ordered the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate fleeing Texas House Democrats for potential bribery and any other potential legal violations connected to their refusal to appear for a quorum, conduct business, and cast votes,” said Governor Abbott. “That investigation should extend to anyone who aided or abetted such potential crimes."



Reports indicate that many absentee Texas House Democrats have solicited or received funds to evade conducting legislative business and casting votes. Under the Texas Penal Code, any of those Democrats who solicit, accept, or agree to accept such funds to assist in the violation of legislative duties or for purposes of skipping a vote may have violated bribery laws. Also, it could be a bribery violation for any other person who offers, provides, or agrees to provide such funds to fleeing Democrat House members.



The Texas Rangers were instructed to quickly complete the investigation and to prepare the paperwork to be sent to the appropriate prosecutors.

