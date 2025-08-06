Minnesota’s Clean Indoor Air Act turns 50

News Release

Aug. 6, 2025

Fifty years ago, Minnesota became the first state to adopt landmark legislation restricting smoking in indoor public places and workspaces. That legislation, the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act (MCIAA), protects workers and the public from the harmful effects of breathing secondhand smoke. It also has helped put smoking out of sight and out of mind – preventing young people from starting and encouraging people who smoke to quit.

Secondhand smoke causes early death and disease in both children and adults who do not smoke. Health problems can include heart disease, stroke, lung cancers and reproductive issues in women.

“Reducing secondhand smoke exposure has been one of our greatest public health achievements, and we are proud of the fact that Minnesota has led the way nationally,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “Secondhand smoke is especially dangerous for children and infants. It can cause sudden infant death syndrome and ear infections, and it can be a powerful trigger for asthma attacks and other chronic lung conditions.”

By 1986, 41 states and the District of Columbia had restricted smoking to some extent. In 1992, smoking was prohibited in Minnesota public schools. While some businesses could still permit smoking in designated areas when the MCIAA went into effect in 1975, changes to the law in 2007 made Minnesota one of the first states to prohibit smoking in restaurants, bars and almost all other workplace environments. By 2010, workplace exposure to secondhand smoke had declined substantially, falling from 12% of workers exposed in 2003 to just 5%, according to data from the Minnesota Adult Tobacco Survey.

In 2019, the MCIAA was expanded once again to include e-cigarette use (vaping) and cannabis use – a change due in part to the multitude of cities and counties across the state leading the way with stronger clean air protections for their communities.

Gaps remain in smoke-free protections

Despite updates to the law and reductions in secondhand smoke exposure, many communities are still exposed. In 2023, one in six students were still exposed to secondhand smoke in homes and cars, according to the Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey. For students living in multi-family housing, more than one in four were exposed to secondhand smoke. Nationally, secondhand smoke exposure is more than two times greater among adults over age 25 with less than a college degree, families with incomes below the federal poverty level and Black adults.

“While we celebrate significant progress, there are still gaps in smoke-free protections for some Minnesotans,” said Dr. Cunningham. “We all play a part in protecting our children and families from breathing harmful secondhand smoke. Together, we can all encourage people not to smoke in their homes or cars, especially when children or other passengers are present.”

Completely eliminating smoking indoors is the only way to protect people from breathing secondhand smoke. Property managers or owners can implement smoke- and vape-free policies in their buildings and grounds to protect residents. Resident associations at condominiums, townhomes and other multi-unit housing facilities also can adopt comprehensive smoke-free policies by updating their governing documents.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) works with local government agencies and community organizations to protect Minnesotans from breathing secondhand smoke and other pollutants. State and local officials check for smoking when they inspect restaurants, bars, hotels and some other establishments. They also investigate smoking complaints, which can be submitted to MDH’s Indoor Air Unit at health.indoorair@state.mn.us.

Find more information on the MDH website about the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act and the health risks of secondhand smoke. Minnesotans who want to stop smoking, vaping or using commercial tobacco can get free help at quitpartnermn.com.

