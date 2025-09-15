Public hearing set for Sept. 25 on two Allina Health service closures

News Release

Sept. 15, 2025

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. on Allina Health’s closure of the inpatient chemical dependency unit at Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus in Fridley as well as changes to the Kidney Transplant Program at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

According to the filed submissions, Allina Health will be consolidating and relocating addiction recovery services effective Feb. 20, 2026.

The Kidney Transplant Program at Abbott Northwestern Hospital discontinued inpatient kidney transplant surgeries on June 27 but continues to provide post-kidney transplant care. Per state statute, the hospital meets an exception for the 182-day advance notice requirement due to the inability to recruit a kidney transplant coordinator, a position required for hospital transplant services.

The hearing will cover both submissions and include an in-person and virtual option to provide a forum for the community to discuss the change in services. It will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division in the auditorium at the Mercy-Unity Campus, 550 Osborne Rd NE, Fridley, MN 55432.

Participants interested in joining the public hearing virtually may do so via the Microsoft Teams event: Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 446 904 491.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form for submitting public comment, can be found on the Allina Mercy-Unity Campus Inpatient Addiction Rehab Unit and Abbott Northwestern Hospital Kidney Transplant Program Public Hearing webpage of the MDH website.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes 144.555.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

garry.bowman@state.mn.us