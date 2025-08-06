TeamWater Campaign Spotlights DigDeep's US Water Work Alongside Global Efforts to Raise $40M for Access

A woman holds a water bottle filled from her sink faucet in McDowell County, West Virginia next to a glass of clean water.

Creator-powered initiative led by MrBeast, Mark Rober, and partner WaterAid launches August fundraising push for clean water globally, including rural America

What makes #TeamWater so game-changing is when MrBeast and Mark Rober shine a light on families living without reliable access to water, suddenly this becomes a crisis that is impossible to ignore.” — George McGraw, Founder & CEO of DigDeep

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigDeep , a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every American has access to clean running water and proper sanitation at home, has been designated the US-based partner for #TeamWater — a global fundraising campaign launched by YouTube creators MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) and Mark Rober in partnership with international nonprofit WaterAid. The campaign, which runs from August 1-31, 2025, aims to raise $40 million to provide clean water to two million people worldwide for decades to come.MrBeast, the most-followed creator on YouTube with over 400 million subscribers, is known for pairing massive philanthropic stunts with viral storytelling. The #TeamWater campaign is poised to become the largest water awareness campaign in history. While most of #TeamWater’s efforts are focused internationally through title partner WaterAid, a portion of funds raised will go directly to support DigDeep’s US-based work.Over two million people in the United States live without running water or a flush toilet at home, according to research by DigDeep and the US Water Alliance — a crisis largely invisible to the American public. But it is happening in communities across all 50 states. Families who live in this hidden ‘water access gap’ spend hours each week hauling water from streams, wells, or grocery stores — hours taken away from work, studying, or playing. These Americans have a higher risk of waterborne disease, Type II diabetes, physical injury, and acute mental stress, and must also shoulder the healthcare bills that follow.DigDeep works to close this water access gap through its community-led field projects that bring clean running water and sanitation systems directly to American households: the Appalachia Water Project (serving households in West Virginia and Kentucky), the Navajo Water Project (serving households on the Navajo Nation across Utah, New Mexico and Arizona), and the Colonias Water Project (serving households in Texas). DigDeep is also a leading voice in research, workforce development, and policy advocacy around water access in the United States.“Today, we finally get to tell billions of people the story of Americans living without running water,” said George McGraw, founder and CEO of DigDeep. “Having a tap and toilet at home is something the rest of us take for granted. It’s the first time these neighbors of ours, who don’t and often feel invisible, have ever had such a powerful platform. That's what makes #TeamWater so game-changing. When MrBeast and Mark Rober shine a light on families living without reliable access to water, suddenly this becomes a crisis that is impossible to ignore.”#TeamWater identified DigDeep as a leading US-focused nonprofit with a strong track record of community partnerships, coalition-building and impact. Because water access challenges are uniquely different in each region, DigDeep’s community-led field teams develop solutions to fit the specific needs. Solutions include replacing and upgrading crumbling infrastructure, off-grid home water systems powered into homes via solar panel, and septic projects that safeguard families and the environment.“We meet families who've been without running water for decades—not by choice, but because of geography, economics, and infrastructure challenges,” said Travis Foreman, Director of DigDeep’s Appalachia Water Project. “While most Americans turn on a tap and expect water to come out, the families we serve have been hauling water or building their own solutions their entire lives. They shouldn't have to live this way. #TeamWater transforms this from a hidden crisis into something with real power and real hope behind it.”Powered by content creators from over 84 countries with a combined reach of 2 billion subscribers, the #TeamWater campaign mobilizes people to take collective action on one of the world’s most urgent challenges: clean water access. #TeamWater follows the successes of #TeamTrees, which raised over $20M to plant 20 million trees, and #TeamSeas, which raised over $30M to remove 30 million pounds of trash from beaches, rivers and oceans.Creators wishing to join the #TeamWater campaign can find more information and sign up at: https://teamwater.org . Donations close at midnight PT on August 31, 2025; act now to be part of the biggest worldwide water movement ever.For more information about DigDeep, please visit: https://digdeep.org

