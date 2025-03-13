Anne-Marie Jones Named President at DigDeep

Anne-Marie Jones, President and COO at DigDeep

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigDeep , a leading organization working to close the water access gap in America, today announced the appointment of Anne-Marie Jones as President, complementing her ongoing role as Chief Operations Officer (COO), effective March 1, 2025.This strategic leadership evolution will strengthen DigDeep's organizational capacity and effectiveness as it continues its mission to ensure universal access to clean, running water across the United States, where over 2 million Americans still lack access to this basic human necessity."Anne-Marie's exceptional leadership has been instrumental to our growth and impact," said George McGraw, Founder and CEO of DigDeep. "This promotion recognizes her tremendous contributions and will help us reach more communities in need while ensuring we're using our resources as effectively as possible to fulfill our mission."In her new role as President and COO, Anne-Marie will oversee day-to-day program implementation, operations and team leadership, while George will continue as CEO, focusing on strategic partnerships and advocacy efforts."I'm honored to take on this new role at such an important time in DigDeep's evolution," said Anne-Marie Jones. "By strengthening our operational capacity and enhancing cross-team collaboration, we'll be able to make an even bigger impact for communities across America without access to clean water."Anne-Marie has extensive experience in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors, having started her career in Los Angeles working with families experiencing homelessness to provide services and permanent housing. As a leader within organizations and as a consultant, Anne-Marie has had the privilege of concentrating on organizational strategy and operations; program design; and grant-making for private foundations; community-serving nonprofits; and local municipalities.Anne-Marie joined DigDeep in July 2021 as Chief Operations Officer. During her tenure, she has led DigDeep through a period of substantial growth, expanding the organization from 40 to 80 team members while strengthening operational capacity and impact.Prior to joining DigDeep, Anne-Marie served as the Chief Strategy Officer for the LA84 Foundation, focusing on youth development and closing the play equity gap for underserved communities. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California and earned her Masters degree from the University of Pittsburgh.This leadership transition is part of DigDeep's broader organizational commitment focused on maximizing its impact and efficiently using resources to bring clean water to every American.About DigDeep​​DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every person in the United States has access to clean running water and sanitation at home. The organization has served thousands of families across the country through its award-winning and community-led field projects: the Navajo Water Project (Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah), Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia and Kentucky), and Colonias Water Project (Texas). DigDeep is a leading force in U.S. water access research, workforce development, and policy advocacy, underscoring its commitment to addressing the sector's lack of comprehensive data. Notable national reports, including "Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan" and "Draining: The Economic Impact of America’s Hidden Water Crisis," unveiled the harsh reality that over 2 million people in the U.S. live without a toilet or tap at home, which costs the American economy a staggering $8.6 billion annually. For more information, please visit digdeep.org.

