DigDeep Announces Appointment of Chief Programs Officer Julie Waechter to EPA's National Drinking Water Advisory Council

Julie Waechter, Chief Programs Officer at DigDeep

Waechter brings deep expertise and experience in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector to advise the EPA on drinking water programs.

NDWAC’s breadth of expertise from organizations like DigDeep helps EPA ensure the delivery of safe drinking water to all Americans.” — Jane Nishida, EPA Acting Administrator

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigDeep , a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every person in the United States has access to clean running water and proper sanitation at home, is proud to announce that its Chief Program Officer, Julie Waechter, has been appointed to serve on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) National Drinking Water Advisory Council (NDWAC). Waechter’s term runs from December 16, 2024, through December 15, 2027.The NDWAC, established under the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974, provides independent advice to the EPA on policies and regulations critical to protecting public health and improving drinking water quality. Waechter will join a distinguished group of 15 experts, representing diverse sectors, to address emerging water quality challenges, foster interagency collaboration, and propose solutions to ensure safe and equitable water access for all Americans.This appointment highlights Waechter’s extensive expertise in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector and DigDeep’s national leadership in addressing America’s hidden water access gap. Under Julie’s leadership, DigDeep has expanded water access across the Navajo Nation, and begun sustainable water access programs in rural Appalachia and Texas colonias. DigDeep’s regional field teams have installed clean running water and expanded sanitation access for over 9,000 people across the Navajo Nation, Appalachia, and Texas colonias through its award-winning and nationally-recognized Navajo Water Project, Appalachia Water Project, and Colonias Water Project.DigDeep is a leading voice in domestic WASH access challenges and solutions. The nonprofit has championed initiatives around data tracking and innovation cohorts, released multiple research reports measuring domestic water access and its impact on quality of life, and co-founded Vessel , a coalition uniting efforts to expand water access across the United States.“I am honored to serve the EPA and the American people through this appointment to the National Drinking Water Advisory Council,” said Julie Waechter, Chief Programs Officer at DigDeep. “Having spent countless hours listening to the lived experiences of Americans in diverse regions without basic water access, I have seen and heard firsthand the impact of living without safe, reliable water access. It is my privilege to bring these perspectives more prominently to this committee and to national conversations around water access and water quality.”“EPA’s National Drinking Water Advisory Council is the exemplar of how collaboration between government and the general public, state and local agencies benefits all,” said EPA Acting Administrator, Jane Nishida. “NDWAC’s breadth of expertise from organizations like DigDeep helps EPA ensure the delivery of safe drinking water to all Americans.”As a member of the NDWAC, Julie will leverage her experience at DigDeep to advocate for sustainable, innovative solutions to domestic challenges like infrastructure resilience, equity in water access, and the impacts of climate change on drinking water systems.To learn more about the National Drinking Water Advisory Council (NDWAC), visit https://www.epa.gov/ndwac . To learn more about DigDeep’s nonprofit work to close the water access gap in the United States, visit www.digdeep.org About DigDeep:​​DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every person in the United States has access to clean running water and sanitation at home. The organization has served thousands of families across the country through its award-winning and community-led field projects: the Navajo Water Project (Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah), Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia and Kentucky), and Colonias Water Project (Texas).DigDeep is a leading force in U.S. water access research, workforce development, and policy advocacy, underscoring its commitment to addressing the sector's lack of comprehensive data. Notable national reports, including "Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan" and "Draining: The Economic Impact of America’s Hidden Water Crisis," unveiled the harsh reality that over 2 million people in the U.S. live without a toilet or tap at home, which costs the American economy a staggering $8.6 billion annually. For more information, please visit www.digdeep.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.