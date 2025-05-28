CRS Honors Five Trailblazers with 2024 Inspire the Human Spirit Award; Nominations Open for 2025

Inspire the Human Spirt Award Logo The Randy Isaacson Family Accepts the Inspire the Human Spirit Award Ron Romens congratulates Camp CONNRI for Inspiring the Human Spirit

These honorees are proof that recreation is a force for good—connecting people, improving well-being, and changing lives. We are thrilled to recognize their achievements and help amplify their impact.” — Ron Romens - President of CRS

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five outstanding leaders and organizations transforming outdoor recreation and community well-being have been named recipients of the inaugural Inspire the Human Spirit Award from Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS). This annual award recognizes people and organizations whose work in recreation helps build stronger communities, supports young people, and creates positive change in the industry.The Inspire the Human Spirit Award recognizes individuals and organizations who embody CRS’ core values: servant mentality, results orientation, fun, entrepreneurial spirit, and continual learning. Each recipient receives a $5,000 grant to support their ongoing efforts, along with a custom set of wind chimes—a symbol of their ability to inspire those they serve.Inspire the Human Spirit Award Recipients:• The Randy Isaacson Family: Honored for pioneering campground financing and building beloved destinations like Jellystone Park™ and Bear Paw Beach, while generously supporting industry education in Randy’s memory.• JCC Rockland: Recognized for creating vibrant spaces that foster wellness, culture, and a strong sense of community.• Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin: Celebrated for improving community health and well-being across the region through strategic grants and partnerships.• Salvation Army Camp CONNRI: Honored for providing underserved children with opportunities to grow, explore, and belong through outdoor experiences.• Trinity Woods Extreme Faith Camp: Recognized for expanding access to faith-based camp experiences for youth in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.“These leaders remind us that recreation is about more than play—it’s about building stronger, healthier, and more connected communities,” said Rich Wills, Executive Vice President of CRS. “Their stories inspire us all to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in outdoor recreation.”Nominations Now Open for 2025 Inspire the Human Spirit AwardDo you know a person or organization making a difference in outdoor recreation? CRS invites you to submit a nomination for the 2025 Inspire the Human Spirit Award!Who Can Be Nominated?Individuals or organizations in the outdoor recreation industry, including camps, campgrounds, municipalities, attractions, resorts, and similar entities whose work aligns with CRS’ mission to inspire the human spirit through recreation.How to Nominate:Complete the simple nomination form here and share how your nominee has positively impacted the recreation community.Key Dates:• Nominations Due: Wednesday, October 1, 2025• Recipient Selection: by Friday, October 31, 2025• Recipient Notification: Week of November 3, 2025For questions, contact info@crs4rec.com.About Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS):Based in Verona, Wisconsin, CRS has been a leader in the recreation industry since 1999, providing innovative products and services that enhance communities and inspire the human spirit through recreation.

