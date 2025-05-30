Commercial Recreation Specialists Appoints Mike Lisle as Chief Operating Officer

Mike Lisle, Chief Operating Officer for CRS

Mike’s operational insight is a strong match for CRS as we scale our services and capabilities. He brings not only a results-oriented mindset but also a deep appreciation for the impact of recreation.” — Ron Romens, Founder of CRS

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Lisle as Chief Operating Officer. Lisle joins CRS during a period of sustained growth, bringing extensive executive leadership experience and a deep alignment with the company's mission to inspire the human spirit through recreation.Lisle most recently served as President of Dane Manufacturing, where he led the company through a decade of transformation and expansion. Under his leadership, Dane grew from approximately 40 employees to over 200, expanded operations across multiple states, and earned major accolades, including the 2023 Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award and 2024 Wisconsin State Journal Top Places to Work.With a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Marketing from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Lisle also holds CPA certification in the state of Wisconsin. His professional background spans strategic planning, operations, and sustainable growth. He now brings these skills to CRS to help advance its nationwide impact.“Our mission at CRS, to inspire the human spirit through recreation, was extremely compelling to me,” Lisle expressed. “The opportunity to help communities and families create lasting experiences is not only meaningful, but my experience in growing businesses significantly and substantially made this a natural extension of both my personal values and professional capabilities.”A long-time Verona resident, Lisle has lived near CRS headquarters for the past 17 years. He is a committed lifelong learner and has been a daily reader of various leading business & leadership periodicals since college. Outside of work, he is an avid triathlete and outdoor enthusiast and has spent over a decade volunteering in youth leadership development through the Scouting movement.About Commercial Recreation SpecialistsFor over 25 years, CRS has been serving customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean, with offices in Verona, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. In addition to supplying high-quality commercial-grade recreation equipment , CRS offers comprehensive services, including design, planning, installation, and operations . By tailoring recreation solutions to each client's unique business goals, CRS has built a strong reputation among municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos, and other recreation venues.To learn more about CRS and their wide range of services, please contact their corporate office at (608) 848-8781 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.