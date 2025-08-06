Reimagine I-787 Planning and Linkages Study Released

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the Reimagine I-787 Planning and Linkages (PEL) study and the beginning of the federal environmental review process for the project. The PEL evaluated transportation, safety and connectivity needs along the Interstate 787 corridor in the Capital Region. The study focused on Interstate 787 from the Port of Albany to Green Island and included the South Mall Expressway, the Dunn Memorial Bridge and a portion of U.S. Route 9/20 in the City of Rensselaer, spanning parts of the cities of Albany, Rensselaer and Watervliet, the Village of Menands, the Town of Colonie and the Town/Village of Green Island. The study will be utilized to inform the federal environmental review process for potential future projects along the corridor, for which Governor Hochul provided up to $40 million in the FY 2026 state budget as part of her unprecedented $400 million investment to revitalize the City of Albany.

“No matter where I go in the Capital Region, one of the first questions I always get from residents and visitors is ‘what are you going to do about I-787?’” Governor Hochul said. “With $40 million now in place to lay the groundwork for future projects to reimagine the I-787 corridor, the answer is the sky’s the limit, the time for talk is over, and the time for action is now. For too long, communities have been cut off from the beauty of the Hudson River waterfront, disconnected from neighborhoods, and concerned about safety along the corridor. With this unprecedented investment, make no mistake: Reimagine I-787 is not just a slogan, it is an action item with a real project along the corridor as the endgame.”

Constructed in the 1960s and 1970s, Interstate 787 is part of the National Interstate Highway System and runs along the Hudson River for about nine miles between the New York State Thruway (I-87) and State Route 7, then continues as State Route 787 through Cohoes. The highway provides direct access to downtown Albany, the State Capitol and the Empire State Plaza, business and entertainment districts, the Port of Albany and the Watervliet Arsenal. In its current configuration, the highway hinders direct access to the Hudson River with only nine access points along the entire route. It also separates communities and restricts access for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The PEL study looked at ways to address structural deficiencies along the I-787 corridor, while providing infrastructure that is properly sized to meet demands of travelers. It also examined potential enhancements for improved waterfront access for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, while looking at ways to enhance safety and connectivity between neighborhoods and key destinations.

Building upon the work completed under the PEL study, the State Department of Transportation will utilize up to $40 million provided by Governor Hochul in the current state budget to advance into an Environmental Impact Statement, which will lay the groundwork for a future project along the I-787 corridor. The Environmental Impact Statement will examine ways to enhance waterfront access along the Hudson River for all users, connect neighborhoods and key destinations in communities along the corridor, and address the infrastructure of I-787, the South Mall Expressway, the Dunn Memorial Bridge, and additional infrastructure within the study area. Public and stakeholder engagement will continue throughout the entire process and strive towards a community centered transportation network.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “There is limitless potential for improving the I-787 corridor in terms of safety, connectivity and improved access to the Hudson River – one of the true national wonders of the Empire State. From the Bronx to Buffalo, under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership New York is advancing transportation projects to connect communities at a scale and scope bigger and more transformative than most any other state in the nation. This includes the already-underway project to replace the Livingston Avenue Rail Bridge in the Capital Region, which will improve passenger rail service and provide a new Hudson River crossing for bicyclists and pedestrians. Now, as we kick-off this next investment to further connect the City of Albany and to its historic waterfront, Governor Hochul is investing an additional $40 million for New York State DOT to work with the community and reimagine the I-787 corridor. The Capital Region’s future is bright and the work we are undertaking today will lay the foundation for a transformational transportation project that future generations can be proud of.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Today represents a major milestone in the ongoing process to Reimagine 787 and reconnect Albany with its greatest natural and historical asset, the Hudson River. With the release of the PEL study after collecting extensive public comments and input, we are one step closer to achieving what we set out to do when we secured $5 million years ago for a feasibility study; revitalizing and reinvigorating Downtown Albany while reconnecting the neighborhoods cut off by I-787's construction. As we look forward to another opportunity for our community to provide their input on this study, we are finally charting a new, resident-driven course for our Capital Region. I want to thank Governor Hochul and my Senate colleagues for their commitment to Albany, the Capital Region's future success, and to Reimagining 787 to ultimately, unlock and unleash our full potential.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “The release of the planning and linkage study and the kick-off of the federal environmental review process for reimagining I-787 is yet another positive step forward for the Capital Region and the Hudson River communities as well. I was pleased to support the Governor's inclusion of $40 million in this year's state budget and am glad to participate in and contribute to the preliminary planning process, which has involved significant public outreach and input. An opportunity like this to reimagine 787 does not come along often. Therefore, it is critical that the community remains involved in this process, which I firmly believe will benefit not only the Capital City but each and every community up and down this critical nine-mile corridor, improving traffic safety, expanding economic opportunity and an opportunity for many communities to further reclaim parts of their waterfront.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “This critical funding lays the groundwork for a future that reconnects downtown Albany to the riverfront, revitalizes our economy, and repairs decades of division caused by Interstate 787. I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of this initiative and for her continued investment in Albany County. I look forward to working closely with the state and local stakeholders as we move through this process. Together, we will ensure that this redevelopment reflects our shared vision of a more vibrant, equitable, and connected city.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I am excited to see progress continue on the 'Reimagine 787' initiative and the release of the findings of the PEL study. This project is a once in a generation opportunity to reshape Albany’s shoreline, build climate change resiliency, and create new and vibrant residential, business, and public spaces. I cannot thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez enough for their bold vision, leadership and belief in what our future can be.”

For more information on the “Reimagine I-787 project,” visit the project’s website.