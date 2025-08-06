ABL Announces a Share Purchase Agreement with Alumni Capital to Support the Business Development of ABL Diagnostics

ABL SA (Luxembourg) Alumni Capital LP

LUXEMBOURG VILLE, LUXEMBOURG, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL), a diagnostics company, headquartered in Luxembourg, today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Alumni Capital LP (Alumni), an institutional investor , for a block-trade of shares of its affiliate ABL Diagnostics, a French-based public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).In accordance with the SPA, ABL has registered the amount invested by Alumni with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) for full disclosure, and this information is available at the AMF BDIF - Decisions and financial disclosures database ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors actively on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.ABL anticipates supporting ABL Diagnostics’ business development using Alumni Capital’s investment.ABL Diagnostics, with the support of its main shareholder ABL, continues its efforts to raise its stock market profile among investors and to demonstrate the transparency measures undertaken by the company for all its stakeholders (investors, partners, customers, employees).This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

