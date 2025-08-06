EMS World Expo Accelerates into Indianapolis with IndyCar Medical Director as Keynote Speaker

Taking place October 20-24 at the Indiana Convention Center, the event makes its debut in Indianapolis, drawing more than 6,000 EMS professionals for five days of cutting-edge education, hands-on training, and industry innovation. Dr. Julia Vaizer, Medical Director, IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adrenaline of the racetrack will meet the urgency of emergency response this fall when Dr. Julia Vaizer, Medical Director for IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, delivers keynote remarks at the EMS World Expo 2025 — the premier global conference for emergency medical services (EMS) professionals. Taking place October 20-24 at the Indiana Convention Center, the event makes its debut in Indianapolis, drawing more than 6,000 EMS professionals for five days of cutting-edge education, hands-on training, and industry innovation.

Who is Dr. Julia Vaizer?

Julia Vaizer, MD, MPH, FACEP, oversees medical operations for both the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the national IndyCar racing series. She leads the EMS response at the Indianapolis 500, the world’s largest single-day sporting event, with more than 350,000 spectators, coordinating a fleet of 50 ambulances and hundreds of EMS staff.

Vaizer also directs air-medical operations for IU Health and works nationally with Global Medical Response. Her keynote presentation will provide a behind-the-scenes look at:

• Driver safety and extrication

• Mass gathering planning (including incidents like a terror attack) and multi-agency coordination

• Emergency operations and elements of modern-day EMS

• Relevant information appealing to all levels of EMS providers

“Dr. Vaizer’s keynote about IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will deliver behind-the-scenes insights from some of America’s largest and most exciting sporting events,” said Josh Hartman, MBA, NRP, Senior Vice President, CardioVascular and Emergency & Mobile Medicine, HMP Global. “She is a strong advocate for track safety. Her keynote will bring both operational depth and local relevance to the greater EMS community.”

Event Highlights and Benefits

• More than 200 CE-accredited sessions for all levels of providers including critical care, leadership, mental health, and operations

• 300-exhibitor Expo Hall with demos of innovative EMS vehicles, software, and equipment

• Networking with more than 6,000 EMS professionals

• Immersive in-person-only events including Trauma Tours, Ride-Alongs, the Clinical Challenge, and the NAEMT 50th Anniversary Celebration

Conference Education Tracks

• Critical Care and Air-Medical Transport: RSI, ventilator management, IU Health LifeLine case studies

• Community Paramedicine and Mobile-Integrated Healthcare: program development, reimbursement models, telehealth

• Leadership and Operations: crew safety, legislative advocacy, fleet management

• Mental Health and Provider Wellness: fatigue mitigation, peer support, and the onsite Wellness Hub

Who Should Attend

The event is designed for EMS professionals across all disciplines:

• Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), Advanced EMTs (AEMTs), and paramedics

• Firefighters, tactical EMS providers, and rescue personnel

• EMS educators, instructors, and agency administrators

• Physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants

• Military medics and emergency managers

Registration and Resources

• Early Bird Deadline: August 15, 2025

• View Full Agenda

• Register Now

• Event Website

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

