Two Central California Interior Design firms are counting their blessings after being awarded 3 ASID ANDYZ Awards

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Central California Interior Design firms are counting their blessings after being awarded ASID ANDYZ Design Awards this summer. Award-winning designer, Wendy Glaister, founder of her namesake interior design studio, Wendy Glaister Interiors, and one of her senior designers, Leila Mendoza, who founded 1720 Design Studio , are extremely grateful to have brought home three prestigious design awards by ASID’s California / Central Nevada chapter Wendy shared, “To say that we are blessed to do what we do is an understatement. So many opportunities exist to make a special place for our clients and their families. I am so grateful for the faith and trust that our clients place in our collective partnership.” Wendy emphasized her team’s shared belief: their devotion to delivering on the Creator's vision for each client, is what they credit for their successes. “Each member of our team is honestly a gift to me in my life and work. I am blessed to do this work alongside such incredible people. Stephanie Poulsen, Senior Designer, Leila Mendoza, Senior Designer, Annika Layman, Design Assistant, and I are thankful every day for our life in design and the clients for whom we work.”During Las Vegas Market, ASID’s California / Central Nevada chapter, awarded ASID ANDYZ, to Wendy Glaister for Best Individual Residential Space under 3,000 sq. ft. for a beautiful family cabin remodel at Bass Lake with Architect, Joe Smith (API Architecture) and Contractor Rui Esteves (REI Construction) and awarded Wendy Glaister and Stephanie Poulsen, as co-designers for Best Residential Bathroom Design Under 75 sf….a darling little floral masterpiece of vivid color and cheery pattern using Fabricut wallpaper and Cement Tile Shop concrete tile floor.For Wendy the experience, time, and money to submit their projects is worth it. “You know the old saying you can’t win the lottery unless you buy a ticket? In this industry, and in the world of social media, you’re only as good as your last photographed space. It’s just part of being an interior designer. That’s why I invest in quality project photography and budget for design competition submission fees as part of my annual advertising and marketing costs.” Both of her projects were photographed by interior photographer Mark Verschelden.Leila Mendoza is a Senior Designer at Wendy’s luxury design firm and also the founder and President of 1720 Design Studio, INC., from Turlock, CA. Leila is a first-time entry to this prestigious design competition, and her exquisite project won the ASID ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Bathroom Design over 75 ft. Her sanctuary spa-like escape is complete with a walk-in shower, an infrared sauna, a spectacular chandelier that drops down from above over the soaking tub, a cold plunge soaking tub, and a zen-like vanity area. “I’m so honored and deeply grateful to win an ASID ANDYZ Award for this spa-like retreat. From the beginning, I prayed this space would be a source of peace and restoration for my clients and to see it honored in this way is such a blessing. As a first-time entrant, this recognition means even more.” Leila commented.Several ASID ANDYZ has blessed Wendy Glaister Interiors’ luxury design firm over her career, and shares the return on investment, more than winning the awards. Through their firm's award exposure, and being awarded design competitions has elevated their company, led to high-profile media features, exciting opportunities with brands, and helped them to gain exposure with future clients. “I am so grateful for each project and entering into design competitions has paid off extremely well for our firm. For other designers who are considering whether they should invest in design competitions, I would share that first you have to develop an eye for imagery, learn how to write in a captivating way, and keep track of key details … all of which translates to being prepared for other exciting opportunities. Wendy commented, “An added benefit to investing in professional photography and writing with the audience in mind is that I am able to share editorial insights and project images with magazines. And by prioritizing certain photos that deliver that WOW-factor, we are ready for each year's design competitions.”Wendy explains that she has the most profound gratitude for the work she is given and loves the process of chronicling each project alongside her publicist to find the right images and projects to submit. Wendy and her publicist, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, have worked together over the last five years, and attribute their wins to their ability to submit to relevant competitions and meet submission deadlines. Together, they strategize and weigh which projects are competition-worthy and decide which photos are the most compelling. Wendy shares, “Some design competitions are calendared for every other year, and others we budget for on an annual basis. This allows us to engage competitively while staying within our firm's annual advertising budget.” Wendy further shared that capturing the essence of her award-winning projects is largely due to the skill of her photographer, Mark Verschelden. “It’s a special thing to win an award for a project. All I have is a picture in my mind of what I believe will make my clients happy. So winning an award is a wonderful feeling, but sharing our success with our clients is priceless. They love knowing they have an award-winning home, showroom, or commercial space.”Not every project is competition level…Wendy conveys that every project is expressly tailored to each client. For those who may be competitive, Wendy thinks explicitly about “the money shot.” This is the primary photograph that will make the most significant impact. Often in design projects, this shot is the space where the most resources are spent, hence, “the money shot.” The investment has to make sense for the client and their design objectives, but it doesn’t hurt if it’s also next-level design. “I usually know in advance if a project will be going into the queue for a design competition or not. When I think about projects now, I do consider which ones may be appropriate for competition. Without gifted general contractors like Rui Esteves and Dean Adkins, none of this would be possible. From the specialty retail showrooms I frequent, like Abe’s Discount Plumbing, Phillips Lighting & Home, House of Carpets, and Suite 52 Living, to skilled electricians like Eric Ramirez at Main Electric, fabricators, cabinet builders, and tile setters - everyone has a critical role to play.” Wendy explains.ASID California / Central Nevada’s ANDYZ Awards is a juried design competition, and each submission is judged with strict criteria by leading industry experts and selected judges who are fellow ASID Designers. Each project has to submit 8 professional photographs, plus a single “before” photo, articulate the project’s budget, challenges, products, problem-solving, and aesthetic value.Congratulations to the 2025 ANDYZ winners ( https://cacnv.asid.org/andyzawards -Best Commercial Design Space: Leah Wilson, NCIDQ, OneStudio D + A (Las Vegas)-Best Hospitality Design Space: Kimberlee Gorsline, Kimberlee Marie Interiors (Seattle)-Best Individual Residential Space Over 3,000 sq. ft.: Marcio Decker, Marcio Decker Interiors (Reno, Nev.)-Best Individual Residential Space Under 3,000 sq. ft.: Jamie Stringham, ASID, Interior Dynamics (Las Vegas)-Best Multiple Residential Space Over 3,000 sq. ft.: Daniel Joseph Chenin, Daniel Joseph Chenin LTD (Las Vegas)-Best Multiple Residential Space Under 3,000 sq. ft.: Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors (Escalon, Calif.)-Best Residential Outdoor Design: Christina Schwartz and Jody Tieszen, Jody’s Inspiration Interior Design Studio (Las Vegas)-Best Residential Bathroom Design Over 75 sq. ft.: Leila Mendoza Eppard, 1720 Design Studio (Turlock, Calif.)-Best Residential Bathroom Design Under 75 sq. ft.: Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors (Escalon, Calif.)-Best Residential Kitchen Design Over 150 sq. ft.: Daniel Joseph Chenin, Daniel Joseph Chenin LTD (Las Vegas)-Best Showroom Design: Stacie Dragicevich, Allied ASID, Innovative Kitchens LLC (Las Vegas, NV) and Marcio Decker, Marcio Decker Interiors (Reno, Nev.)-Best Student Design: Katie Montgomery (Oakland, Calif.)ASID ANDYZ Awarded Wendy Glaister, for Best Individual Residential Space Under 3,000 sq. ft.Kitchen, Bedroom, and Living Spaces brands and finishes:-Custom upholstery Norwalk Furniture - all upholstery, counter stools, headboards. Upstairs master - Hooker Furniture-other furniture in bedrooms and bunk house - Branble-kitchen counters - Bedrosians quartzite-backsplash - Bedrosians ceramic and porcelain tiles.-fixture/fittings - Sonoma forge, bathrooms. Brizo kitchen faucet-appliances - Kitchen aid-flooring - Christina Collection LVP-paint - Sherwin-Williams-lighting - Hubbardton forge/Primary Bath brands and finishes:-Native Trails Concrete soaker tub-Sonoma Forge fixtures and faucets-Hubbardton Forge vanity pendants and statement chandelier lighting over tub-Fairmont Designs vanities with Native Trails Countertops and Sinks-The Cement Tile Shop 6 x 6 in floor tile-Cleo Shower tile 3 x 10 subway Bedrosians Tile & Stone-Hexagon Penny still shower floor tile-Hunter Douglas motorized roller shades-Milgard Ultra Fiberglass Windows-Moz’s Brinley Accent Table-Accessories and greenery by Suite 52 Living Home Store in Modesto, CA.ASID ANDYZ Awarded Wendy Glaister & Stephanie Poulsen, for Best Residential Bathroom Design Under 75 sf.-Fabricut traditional floral motif wallpaper pattern Seren-Pacific Shores Stone for the small marble backsplash-Vintage integrated wall mount counter and sink-The Cement Tile Shop 12 x 12 in tiles-Delta Trinsic Shower system and fixtures-Toto toilet-Infinity Linear Drain-Jaclo Water Supplies and Brushed gold P-Trap-Accessories and greenery by Suite 52 Living Home Store in ModestoASID ANDYZ Awarded Leila Mendoza, for Best Residential Bathroom Design over 75 ft. Image folder-Native Trails Concrete tub-Shower fixtures and vanity faucets- Signature Hardware-Flooring tile in both rooms- Bedrosians-Vanity Sinks- Kohler-Vanity Quartzite countertop and backsplash- Bedrosians-Tub filler- Delta-Bidet Toilet- Toto-Tadelakt micro cement wall and shower finish- Ace Tadelakt-Custom sauna built by YOURSPACE Co-Cold plunge- Polar Monkey-Brass Cabinet pulls/hardware- Signature Hardware-Vanity sconces- Hinkley-Shower room sconces- Crystorama-Tub pendant- AuroraeAbout Wendy Glaister InteriorsWendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio and has been designing luxury residences throughout California for 17 years. Her firm's award-winning residential and commercial projects have been published in numerous magazines, won countless awards, and she afforded her the opportunity to travel the country speaking about the business of interior design, overcoming obstacles, and fulfilling your calling through creative entrepreneurship. As a member of ASID, NKBA and IDS, Wendy immediately sets clients and colleagues at ease with her warmth and engaging personality. She is an attentive listener and a decisive problem solver. Collaboration with her patrons and craftspeople to produce stunning results … built environments tailored exclusively to each client’s residential or commercial space. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio. Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year, she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for the SF Decorator’s Showhouse, the San Francisco Design Center, and the SF Fall Show for ASID. Most recently, she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in partnership with NKBA in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas). Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business, particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding, and luxury design.About 1720 Design StudioAt 1720 Design Studio, we believe that a well-designed space has the power to inspire, uplift, and simplify everyday living. Our mission is to create interiors that are not only beautiful but deeply intentional — spaces that reflect who you are, support how you live, and stand the test of time. We approach each project with a collaborative spirit and a commitment to thoughtful design. Whether we're transforming a single room or reimagining an entire home, we work closely with our clients to uncover their vision and bring it to life with clarity and purpose. Our design process is rooted in organization, clear communication, and meticulous attention to detail - ensuring every project moves forward with confidence and ease. At 1720 Design Studio, we know that great design is about more than just style; it's about creating spaces that feel authentic, balanced, and welcoming. We are dedicated to curating environments that elevate everyday moments and make home feel like a true sanctuary.###

