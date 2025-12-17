Shivalik Ganges Public School, Haridwar Becomes First School in Uttarakhand to Adopt SWISS Essentials Certification

Shivalik Ganges Public School Mukesh Agarwal, Chairman, Shivalik Ganges Public School Hubert Jerome - Founder & CEO, My Safe Spaces

Landmark Partnership with My Safe Spaces Sets New Benchmark for Student Wellness and Institutional Safety Standards in Indian Schools

By implementing SWISS Essentials, we are not just training our teachers—we are transforming our entire school culture to prioritize mental health alongside academic achievement."” — Mukesh Agarwal, Chairman, Shivalik Ganges Public School

DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Safe Spaces , a global leader in mental health certification and institutional wellness programs, today announced a strategic partnership with Shivalik Ganges Public School (SGPS), Haridwar, making it the first educational institution in Uttarakhand to adopt the SWISS (Student Wellness and Institutional Safety Standards) Essentials Certification Program.This pioneering collaboration will implement comprehensive student safeguarding measures, evidence-based gatekeeper training for all educators, and systematic crisis-response protocols, establishing SGPS as a model institution for student mental health and safety in North India.Addressing a Critical GapStudents spend over 1,000 hours annually with their teachers—often more waking hours than with parents during the school week. Despite being well-positioned to recognize early warning signs and provide critical support, most educators receive minimal training in student mental health and crisis response. The SWISS Essentials program directly addresses this gap through internationally accredited, evidence-based training."At Shivalik Ganges Public School, we believe that academic excellence must be built on a foundation of student well-being. Our partnership with My Safe Spaces reflects our commitment to ensuring every child feels safe, supported, and empowered to thrive. By implementing SWISS Essentials, we are not just training our teachers—we are transforming our entire school culture to prioritize mental health alongside academic achievement."— Mukesh Agarwal, Chairman, Shivalik Ganges Public SchoolComprehensive Safeguards Under SWISS EssentialsThe SWISS Essentials Certification Program delivers a rigorous 12-month framework encompassing: CPD-accredited Gatekeeper Essential Training for 100% of teaching staff; quarterly reinforcement workshops covering sensitivity training, burnout prevention, and crisis updates; implementation of comprehensive written policies including Student Wellbeing Policy, Grievance Redressal Mechanism, and Anti-Bullying protocols; establishment of a trained 5-member Crisis Response Team with clear protocols and annual simulation exercises; and designation of a dedicated Wellbeing Coordinator to manage program compliance and continuous improvement."Shivalik Ganges Public School's leadership in adopting SWISS Essentials demonstrates the kind of proactive commitment our children deserve. Research consistently shows that gatekeeper training significantly improves educators' knowledge, confidence, and preparedness to support students in crisis. We are proud to partner with Chairman Agarwal and his team to bring these evidence-based protections to the students of Haridwar and set a standard for schools across Uttarakhand and beyond."— Hubert Jerome, Founder & CEO, My Safe SpacesInternational Accreditation & Quality AssuranceThe Gatekeeper Essential Training at the core of SWISS Essentials is accredited by the CPD Standards Office, UK (Provider #50828), ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality standards. The self-paced program is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with additional languages to be added.About My Safe SpacesMy Safe Spaces is dedicated to transforming institutional approaches to mental health and wellness through evidence-based certification programs. The SWISS (Student Wellness and Institutional Safety Standards) framework addresses the critical gap where high-contact-hour professionals—teachers, faculty, and workplace managers—are optimally positioned but insufficiently trained to serve as mental health gatekeepers. Through partnerships with leading research institutions and international accreditation bodies, My Safe Spaces delivers scalable, culturally-adapted solutions that create lasting systemic change in schools, universities, and workplaces.About Shivalik Ganges Public SchoolShivalik Ganges Public School, Haridwar, is a premier educational institution committed to holistic student development. Located in the spiritual and cultural heart of Uttarakhand, SGPS combines academic rigor with values-based education, preparing students to excel in an ever-changing global landscape while remaining rooted in the Indian ethos.

