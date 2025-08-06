N.C. Forest Service Richmond County ranger earns State Forester’s Prescribed Burning Award

N.C. Forest Service (NCFS) Richmond County Ranger Brandon Van Buren has been named recipient of the 2025 State Forester’s Prescribed Burning Award. Van Buren began his NCFS career as an assistant county ranger in Anson County in 2014. He’s held the role of Richmond County ranger since October 2021.

“As a newly qualified prescribed burn boss, Brandon has stepped up to meet the needs of Richmond County landowners,” said Keith Money, regional forester for NCFS Region 2. “Prescribed burning in the Sandhills region plays a vital role in wildfire risk reduction, habitat restoration and wildlife and timber management. The successful implementation of these burns represents significant planning, coordination and execution, especially given the county’s emergency response workload.”

The State Forester’s Prescribed Burning Award is presented each year during the N.C. Prescribed Fire Council’s annual meeting. It recognizes an NCFS employee or team of employees who demonstrates leadership and excellence in accomplishing prescribed burning in North Carolina’s forests.

Prescribed fires are low intensity fires intentionally set in a defined area to achieve specific management objectives such as improving wildlife habitat, reducing wildfire risk and promoting healthier forestland. It’s an important, low-cost forest management tool that is used often throughout North Carolina. The State Forester’s Prescribed Burning Award is a token of appreciation to those who are committed to increasing the use of prescribed fire in North Carolina.

During the 24-25 state fiscal year, NCFS Richmond County staff carried out 24 prescribed burning operations totaling 735 acres, supporting more than 20 private landowners and providing critical assistance in land management. Of the 24 prescribed fires conducted by NCFS Richmond County staff, Van Buren served as burn boss for 17.

“We’re proud of Brandon’s commitment and dedication to using prescribed fire to improve the health of North Carolina’s forests and its wildlife habitat while reducing wildfire risk throughout the surrounding community,” said NCFS Assistant Commissioner and State Forester Greg Hicks. “These accomplishments highlight Brandon’s diligence and devotion to upholding the mission and values of the N.C. Forest Service, and to the citizens of Richmond County.”

To learn more about the benefits of prescribed fire and how it may help keep your woodlands healthy and resilient, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/goodfire.

