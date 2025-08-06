Fox Hunters Club Redefines Age-Gap Dating Just in Time for Cuffing Season

Fox Hunters Club logo

Philly Tech Exec Launches Bold Dating App for Grown Women— No Sugar Required

This isn’t about sugar culture— it’s about women with options choosing intentional relationships.” — Brownie Marie, Fox Hunters Club

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some women like salt-and-pepper hair. Others call them silver foxes. And with summer winding down, the thoughts of cuffing season are creeping in— which means it’s the perfect time for a fresh take on dating. Enter Fox Hunters Club , the bold new dating app that’s rewriting the rules of age-gap relationships. Launched by Philadelphia-based tech executive and veteran journalist Brownie Marie, Fox Hunters Club is for ambitious, career-driven women seeking emotionally available, stable older men— without the sugar baby/sugar daddy dynamic.Rooted in mutual respect, confidence, and chemistry— not allowances or power imbalance— the platform is quickly gaining traction among millennial women 30+ who are tired of hookup culture and ready for real, grown-up connection.To celebrate the official Philadelphia-area launch, Fox Hunters Club is hosting a high-energy party on Wednesday, September 17, from 6–9 PM at Parx Casino’s Liberty Bell Beer Garden in Bensalem, PA.The event will feature:-Open bar & signature cocktail bites-$25 Free Slot Play for all attendees-A stylish crowd of empowered women and mature, emotionally available men-Sponsors include Apocalypse Publishing, and Our Priority Transportation Services.“This isn’t about sugar culture— it’s about women with options choosing intentional relationships,” said Brownie Marie. “Fox Hunters Club was built for confident women who know exactly what they want— and aren’t afraid to go after it.” Already featured in ESSENCE, SiriusXM, and more, Brownie brings her expertise in journalism, tech, and culture to disrupt the dating app landscape— and she’s ready to bring this conversation to your newsroom, podcast, or segment.She’s available for interviews and commentary on:-Why career women over 30 are embracing “grown woman dating”--What makes dating in Philly uniquely tough—and how this app flips the script-Building a tech startup as a Black female founder-The end of hookup culture and rise of intentional datingSpots for the launch event are limited. To RSVP for your chance to attend: https://foxhuntersclub.com/parxcasino/ For media interviews or partnership inquiries, contact Jennifer Sherlock at jsherlock@jennacommunications.com. For more information on Fox Hunters Club, visit foxhuntersclub.com and follow @foxhuntersclub on Instagram, X, and Facebook.About Fox Hunters Club:Fox Hunters Club is the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed, non-transactional relationships with Gen X and older men. Debuting in New York City in 2024, Fox Hunters Club is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

