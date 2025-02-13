A sweet collab! Insomnia Cookies partners with Fox Hunters Club dating app for Philadelphia, South Jersey singles event

(Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies) Fox Hunters Club logo

There are frequently lines out the door of Insomnia Cookies stores, and having their delicious desserts at our singles event will make the day that much sweeter.” — Brownie Marie, Fox Hunters Club

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Hunters Club – the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed relationships with Gen X and older men– announced today its partnership with Insomnia Cookies , the internationally-known, late-night bakery chain. The brands will collaborate for Fox Hunters Club’s Clay Shooting Trip - Singles Event on April 13 at M&M Hunting & Sporting Clays in Pennsville, New Jersey.“We recently expanded from New York City and New Jersey to the Greater Philadelphia area– markets that crave Insomnia Cookies,” said celebrity journalist and Fox Hunters Club founder Brownie Marie. “There are frequently lines out the door of Insomnia Cookies stores, and having their delicious desserts at our singles event will make the day that much sweeter.”The spring Clay Shooting Trip includes transportation via party bus from Philadelphia to M&M Hunting & Sporting Clays– a fun and convenient option for those who want to mingle and play icebreakers with other singles on the drive down. A second ticket option is available for those providing their own transportation to Pennsville, near the Delaware border. Both options include instruction, eye and ear protection, gun rental, ammunition, targets, golf carts, and lunch with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.“Clay shooting is a unique and exciting way to meet other singles, and is described as ‘golf with a shotgun,’” Brownie added. “M&M Hunting & Sporting Clays is a beautiful, 1,400-acre property with an incredibly knowledgeable and kind staff. I am thrilled to host the latest Fox Hunters Club event there.”For more information and to purchase tickets for the April 13 Clay Shooting Trip, please visit Eventbrite For more information on Fox Hunters Club, visit foxhuntersclub.com and follow @foxhuntersclub on Instagram, X, and Facebook.About Fox Hunters Club:Fox Hunters Club is the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed, non-transactional relationships with Gen X and older men. Debuting in New York City in April 2024, Fox Hunters Club is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

