Fox Hunters Club dating app founder Brownie Marie joins 2025 Dating and Social Discovery Conference New York lineup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Hunters Club founder Brownie Marie will join dating industry executives from across the globe as a panel speaker at the Dating & Social Discovery North America Conference in New York City on March 19. The annual event brings together thought leaders in the online dating and social discovery industries to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities.Brownie is a featured panelist on “The Power of Precision: How Niche Apps Build Deeper Connections in 2025,” alongside Gaydar CMO Gareth Johnson, Chapter 2 founder Nicky Wake, Positive +1 founder Christian Mercer-Hall, and HubStars CEO Michael O’Sullivan. “I attended the Dating & Social Discovery North America Conference last year and found it invaluable,” Brownie said. “I’m excited to join international dating leaders to discuss a topic close to my heart.”Fox Hunters Club is the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed relationships with Gen X and older men. Launching in April 2024 in the New York metropolitan area, the niche app soon expanded across New Jersey to the Greater Philadelphia area. “I’ve received messages from singles all over the world asking when we are coming to their city,” Brownie shared. “As more people seek genuine, meaningful connections, many are attracted to the idea of age-gap dating without a ‘sugar baby’ dynamic.”Led by Global Dating Insights, the Dating & Social Discovery North America Conference will feature top executives, investors, and innovators discussing industry forecasts, monetization strategies, and more at Manhattan’s etc. venues (601 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10022). The conference is one of three Dating & Social Discovery Conferences planned for 2025, covering the North American, European and Asia-Pacific markets. Limited tickets are available on Eventbrite For more information on Fox Hunters Club, visit foxhuntersclub.com and follow @foxhuntersclub on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

