Amivie Expands In-Home Care Services with Acquisition of FosterBridge, Inc.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amivie, a leading provider of home- and community-based care services, announced today the acquisition of FosterBridge, Inc. (FB), an Ohio-based in-home care provider serving seniors across 23 counties in southeastern Ohio.Headquartered in Bridgeport, Ohio, FosterBridge offers non-skilled personal care, homemaking, and community integration services through the PASSPORT Medicaid waiver program. The company operates eight facilities across the region and has built a trusted reputation for providing compassionate, client-centered care to older adults in their homes and communities.“FosterBridge’s commitment to dignity, independence, and quality aligns perfectly with Amivie’s mission to empower individuals to live well at home,” said Michael Kotzen, CEO, Amivie. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, personalized care across Ohio, ensuring that more families can access the support they need close to home.”FosterBridge has been led by Owner and President Matej “Mato” Kret, who has overseen the company’s growth while maintaining a steadfast commitment to participant-centered care across the region.“Joining the Amivie family allows us to expand services while keeping the high-touch, local care our clients and communities depend on,” said Kret. “We look forward to working together to continue serving southeastern Ohio with compassion and excellence.”The acquisition expands Amivie’s geographic footprint in Ohio, further supporting the organization’s growth strategy in the Midwest while reinforcing its commitment to high-quality, home-based care for Medicaid populations.For more information about Amivie and its services, please visit www.amivie.com About AmivieAmivie formally known as Community Based Care (CBC), is a family of providers that supports clients, in their homes, with individualized support needs to achieve their best health and fullest lives. We match the right team of professionals to people in their communities who need support, with compassion and convenience. Amivie’s goal is to provide people across the country with exceptional home and community-based services and offer our teammates fulfilling careers, honoring each individual’sunique aspirations.

