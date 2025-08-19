EASA Part 145 Organisations Achieve Compliance with Sofema Online Module 9 & 10 Training

Ensure Full Compliance with Part 66 Module 9 & 10 Training

Third Country EASA Part 145 Organisations can meet Human Factors and Air Legislation training requirements through a structured and accessible online solution.

This is an important area of compliance for Third Country Part 145 organisations. Our program has been carefully structured to meet regulatory expectations efficiently and cost-effectively” — Sofema CEO, Steve Bentley, commented:

SOFIA , BULGARIA , BULGARIA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EASA regulations require that Third Country Part 145 Organisations ensure certifying staff receive training following Part 66 Module 9 (Human Factors) and Module 10 (Air Legislation). These obligations are outlined in the guidance material UG.CAO.00121-004, applicable to aircraft certifying staff, and UG.CAO.00126-003, which addresses components, engines, and APU certifying staff.Training must be delivered in a manner that supports regulatory expectations for both competence development and procedural oversight. This includes initial training as well as recurrent or review training aligned with EASA standards.Fully developed online solutions are now available to deliver the required knowledge in a format equivalent to traditional multi-day classroom programs. These training packages have been reviewed and accepted by the Quality Assurance departments of various EASA-approved organisations.To support acceptance by competent authorities, training should be integrated into an organisation’s quality system, with documented procedures for exam oversight, instructor approval, and competence management. Final assessments are typically conducted under the supervision of the organisation’s Quality Department to maintain alignment with EASA expectations.Training content that addresses the full scope of both Module 9 and Module 10 is essential. Reduced or partial delivery of Human Factors training is not considered sufficient and may lead to findings during oversight audits.Structured online delivery provides a consistent and efficient approach to achieving compliance, especially for organisations operating outside the EU under EASA Part 145 approval.Why Sofema Online for Modules 9 & 10? Sofema Online’s training provides over 1,500 slides of fully compliant content, covering the full scope of both Module 9 (Human Factors) and Module 10 (Air Legislation). This comprehensive online program is equivalent to a full eight-day classroom course, supporting both initial training and review before formal Part 66 exams, and meets the expectations of EASA oversight inspectors.By combining regulatory rigour with flexible online delivery, Sofema Online enables Third Country Part 145 organisations to maintain staff competence and meet EASA training obligations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.