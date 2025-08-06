ElevenLabs Launches Eleven Music: Create Royalty-Free Sound Track with AI

ElevenLabs Music

ElevenLabs launches royalty-free AI music generator with section editing, vocal support, and rights-backed licensing from major partners.

Eleven Music turns imagination into sound, giving creators full musical control from a single prompt.” — Khris

NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElevenLabs, the AI audio company known for its pioneering work in voice synthesis, has officially launched Eleven Music v1.1, marking a major step forward in generative AI music. The update introduces advanced section-level generation, real-time streaming, multilingual lyric capabilities, and expanded control over musical structure, style, and lyrical content. Eleven Music is now available globally via the ElevenLabs platform.==> Click Here to Get Started With ElevenLabs Music at try.elevenlabs.io/sounds The release also marks the company’s expansion into full-stack audio generation, beyond synthetic voice—through a music creation engine that uses natural language input to produce finished, studio-quality songs in minutes.Tracks can be instrumental or include vocals, and support for multiple languages is available out of the box.According to the company, Eleven Music allows users to generate high-quality songs in any style or genre, selecting both the structure and sound using simple prompts. Styles like techno, minimal, tribal, and synthwave are included, while certain genre attributes—such as pop styling, gritty vocals, or heavy distortion—can be actively excluded for genre fidelity.From Prompt to Production: What’s New in Eleven Music v1.1Eleven Music v1.1 introduces two modes of operation: Simple Generation and Advanced Section-Based Generation. The Simple mode enables rapid song creation from a single natural language prompt, allowing users to set a total duration, choose instrumental vs. vocal formats, and specify the genre and mood.In Advanced mode, users define individual sections of a song—intro, verse, chorus, bridge—and apply specific attributes to each. For example, a user may choose to generate a synthwave-style intro with ambient lyrics followed by a tribal techno verse, each with its own tempo, tone, and lyrical structure.Additionally, the v1.1 update introduces real-time streaming during generation. As songs are created in discrete sections, listeners can preview finished portions immediately while the next sections are still rendering—significantly speeding up the iteration process. Learn more at https://try.elevenlabs.io/sounds Rights-Aware Innovation: Partnerships with Merlin and KobaltUnlike many players in the fast-growing generative music space, ElevenLabs has pursued rights-first integration with the music industry. The company has announced licensing agreements with Merlin, a global digital rights agency for the independent music sector, and Kobalt, one of the world’s largest music publishers.The partnerships were revealed alongside the v1.1 launch and reflect a broader effort by ElevenLabs to establish a transparent, rights-protective model for AI-generated music. A company spokesperson said, “Eleven Music was built in partnership with artists, labels, and publishers, and includes guardrails to protect rightsholders.”Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt, emphasized the value of such protections, stating:“Our songwriters and clients entrust us to ensure that the AI revolution includes both strong protections for their intellectual property rights for AI training, as well as forward-looking and thoughtful opportunities to participate in AI revenue streams, subject to clear and fair guardrails. ElevenLabs has been a collaborative partner, committed to sourcing data directly from rightsholders and protecting them.”Hubert further confirmed that Kobalt and Merlin-affiliated songwriters will participate in the upcoming “Eleven Music Pro” model, a future release designed in tandem with rightsholders to deliver commercial-quality outputs with premium licensing support.===> You can learn more by visiting https://try.elevenlabs.io/sounds Eleven Music v1.1 Offers Full Creative Control and Real-Time Streaming for Musicians, Filmmakers, and CreatorsTailored Sound for Every Use CaseThe v1.1 release is designed to accommodate the creative needs of both casual users and professionals. With broad commercial applications, Eleven Music enables high-quality music generation for:- Film and TV scoring: Generate cinematic orchestral or ambient soundtracks with precise mood shifts.- Advertising and branding: Quickly develop jingles, brand anthems, and short-form promotional music in multiple languages.- Gaming and interactive media: Produce loopable, atmospheric scores for various gameplay environments.- Podcasting and audio storytelling: Customize background tracks that match the narrative tone or voiceover style.- Corporate and event use: Generate on-brand music for keynote presentations, product launches, or digital events.Using prompt-based input such as “A rich orchestral track, deeply cinematic, with symphonic strings and a jubilant crescendo,” users can generate polished, ready-to-use content with full control over dynamics, length, and instrumentation.Demo Workflow: A New Paradigm in Song CreationThe Eleven Music interface supports timeline-based generation, allowing users to map out songs by section and style. For example, a user may input:- Intro (0:00–0:30): “In the shadows where the beats collide…” in synthwave style- Verse (0:30–1:00): “Thunder crashes through the storm…” with a minimal techno arrangementEach section can be tailored using natural language to define not only lyrics and instrumentation, but tone, pacing, and transitions. The streaming feature allows real-time preview of each segment, enabling iterative composition with minimal delay.This system supports multilingual lyrics, stylized mood alignment, and rich orchestral layering—all accessible without specialized audio software or prior production experience. Learn more at https://try.elevenlabs.io/sounds Entering a Crowded Field with a Unique EdgeWith this release, ElevenLabs enters a space populated by startups like Suno and Udio, both of which offer generative music platforms with rapidly growing user bases. However, Eleven Music v1.1 distinguishes itself on multiple fronts:- Licensing-led model: Unlike competitors that have faced legal scrutiny, ElevenLabs is building in collaboration with music rights organizations.- Section-based generation: Offers deeper editorial control than prompt-only solutions.- Streaming-first workflow: Reduces friction in music creation and speeds up feedback cycles.- Multilingual and narrative-ready: Supports song creation across multiple languages and moods, enabling storytelling through sound.Early testers and users have already begun comparing Eleven Music favorably to its competitors, particularly in terms of accuracy with lyrical alignment and overall audio fidelity.Availability and AccessEleven Music v1.1 launched globally on August 5, 2025, and is now available to all registered users via the ElevenLabs platform. The service offers a range of usage tiers including:- Free access with limited generation time- Credits-based generation for individual users- Enterprise and team subscriptions for commercial users with expanded licensing needsA premium model, Eleven Music Pro, is under development in partnership with Kobalt and Merlin to offer industry-grade outputs using licensed datasets from professional musicians and publishers.Full commercial use is permitted under ElevenLabs’ platform terms, with attribution and licensing details available at ElevenLabs.io or upon request.About ElevenLabsFounded in 2022 by CEO Mati Staniszewski and CTO Piotr Dąbkowski, ElevenLabs is a frontier AI audio company headquartered in London and New York. The company gained global recognition for its natural-sounding voice synthesis tools and is now expanding into full-scope generative audio.ElevenLabs’ mission is to make professional-grade audio creation accessible to everyone—from storytellers and developers to artists and brands—while prioritizing ethical practices and creator rights. Learn more at https://try.elevenlabs.io/sounds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.