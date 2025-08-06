Michelman Expands Digital Printing Team to Support HP Indigo Customers

Andy Rae Usue Palomares Tim Wieas

Three professionals added to Digital Printing team, furthering Michelman's mission to help press owners unleash the full potential of digital with HP Indigo.

These hires represent a strategic investment in our digital printing business.” — Ralph Giammarco

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman has added three experienced professionals to its Digital Printing team, furthering its mission to help press owners unleash the full potential of digital with HP Indigo.

Andy Rae, Usue Palomares, and Tim Wieas have joined the company in roles that enhance Michelman's customer-centric approach and practical application expertise. Each brings an intimate understanding of the printing industry, hands-on experience, and a track record of driving innovation, building on Michelman's position as a trusted partner to converters in the label, flexible packaging, and commercial printing markets.

Andy Rae has been appointed Strategic Account Manager for the global HP Indigo business. He has spent more than three decades in the printing industry, with leadership roles at Heidelberg, Koenig & Bauer, and Venn Holdings. Based in the United Kingdom, Andy will lead key customer relationships across Europe and the Americas. His experience spans operations, marketing, and executive sales, and he is recognized for aligning business development strategies with the decision-making processes of buyers.

Lisa DiGate, Vice President of Global Digital Printing, added, "Andy has a unique understanding of both commercial strategy and customer needs. His ability to build relationships and identify opportunities will be critical as we continue to expand our work with HP Indigo press owners around the world."

Usue Palomares joins Michelman as Business Development Manager for Digital Printing, EMEA. She is based in Luxembourg and previously held senior positions at HP Indigo and Air Products. At HP, she focused on labels and flexible packaging, supporting converters across the EMEA region. Usue has a background in chemical engineering and is fluent in several languages. She brings a combination of technical expertise, marketing insight, and creativity to her work with customers, along with a strong understanding of industrial manufacturing environments and substrate technologies.

Tim Wieas, located in Michigan, joins as Business Development Manager for Digital Printing, Americas. He has more than twenty years of experience in inks, coatings, and technical service, including roles at Sun Chemical, Flint Group, and American Inks and Coatings. Tim earned his degree in Printing Management from Western Michigan University and is respected for his ability to bring technical solutions to market in ways that help converters be more successful.

"These hires represent a strategic investment in our digital printing business," said Ralph Giammarco, Global Business Development and Applications Director. "Usue and Tim have an instinct for helping customers solve their toughest challenges. They will make a significant impact."

Andy, Usue, and Tim will be attending Labelexpo Europe and look forward to reconnecting with their many industry colleagues as representatives of Michelman.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

