PubHive Launches Gen-AI for Fast, Personalized Literature Reviews

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive, the award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform for literature and safety information management, proudly announces the launch of AI-Insight - a ground-breaking generative AI solution that delivers personalized, structured, and actionable insights from biomedical literature to accelerate research and decision-making across life sciences teams.As scientific publishing continues to grow exponentially, traditional literature review methods are no longer sufficient. Teams across Medical Affairs HEOR , and other critical functions are overwhelmed by the volume of information and burdened with manual processes. PubHive’s AI-Insight changes that.🧠 Next-Generation Literature IntelligenceAI-Insight goes beyond generic summarization. Built on advanced Gen-AI architecture, the platform is designed to extract, structure, and prioritize insights based on the specific needs of your team, therapeutic area, or regulatory objectives. It delivers custom-fit intelligence that aligns directly with how your teams operate - no more one-size-fits-all outputs.From clinical researchers needing detailed trial designs to medical affairs teams seeking concise messaging for external stakeholders, AI-Insight puts relevance at the center of every output.🎯 Customizable Fields. Actionable Outcomes.PubHive understands that no two teams or research questions are alike. That’s why AI-Insight allows complete configurability in what data is extracted and how it's presented. Users can define their own templates and fields, such as:• 📌 Study Objective / Hypothesis• 📐 Study Design Details• ✅ Inclusion & Exclusion Criteria• 🎯 Primary & Secondary Endpoints• 📊 Statistical Methods & Outcomes• 📖 Study Background and Conclusions• ⚠️ Adverse Events & Safety Signals• 💬 Key Messages & Strategic Takeaways…and many more - tailored to your SOPs, review needs, and compliance frameworks.Whether you’re reviewing literature for product launches, regulatory submissions, or pharmacovigilance, AI-Insight gives you precisely what you need, and nothing you don’t.🚀 Empowering Faster, Smarter, and Aligned DecisionsWith its flexible platform and personalized insight delivery, AI-Insight empowers organizations to:• Accelerate evidence synthesis from thousands of research articles• Standardize insight capture across internal and external literature• Improve collaboration between regulatory, medical, and commercial functions• Reduce manual workloads, human error, and compliance gaps• Gain a strategic edge in decision-making and time-to-insight🛠 Built for the Workflows of Present and the FutureDesigned specifically for life sciences, AI-Insight integrates seamlessly into existing literature workflows and knowledge management platforms. Whether your team is screening primary literature, reviewing clinical trials, or conducting systematic reviews, AI-Insight adapts to your environment, not the other way around.🔗 Ready to Experience Personalized Literature Intelligence? Join the growing number of organizations turning to PubHive to modernize how literature is reviewed, insights are captured, and decisions are made.👉 Book a personalized demo at pubhive.com/sales or contact us at hello@pubhive.com🌍 About PubHivePubHive Ltd. is a cloud-based software company with a mission to make healthier scientific literature and safety workflows for life science companies across all stages of the commercialization lifecycle – from discovery to post-market. PubHive Navigator™, the company’s scientific workflow management platform, optimizes existing business processes and automates repetitive work for teams in regulatory and medical affairs, research and development, drug safety, pharmacovigilance, medical devices, CER/PMCF, medical communication/writing, library, information management, document delivery, literature monitoring & reporting and other divisions. Powered by a proprietary Omni-Loop Artificial Intelligence (AI)™ engine, PubHive Navigator is the only 'fit for purpose' one-stop enterprise scientific workflow automation platform today, distinguishing itself through flexible end-to-end workstreams and intuitive interfaces that make literature handling quick and easy.

