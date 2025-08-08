ARI (Auto Repair Software) Launches The First AI Labor Guides for Mechanics

ARI launches the world's first AI Labor Guides

AI-powered labor and parts estimates are now part of ARI, giving techs instant and structured data without relying on third-party tools.

We built AI Labor Guides for the everyday shop owner. It's like having a service advisor and senior tech in your pocket—no manuals, no extra tools, just fast, accurate estimates when you need them.” — Constantin Coutun

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARI, the industry's leading affordable shop management software, has added a new feature that brings AI-driven labor guides and estimates into its platform. For the first time ever, an independent auto repair software—excluding legacy providers Motor, Chilton, and Prodemand—has designed and launched its in-house AI labor guide system.

This ability enables small retail outlets and mobile repair shops to readily generate solutions for labor times and estimates on fine repairs in natural language input. Rather than having to dig through static databases manually or rely on third-party software, end-users can now find real-time labor data and repair guidance from within the ARI app.AI Labor Guides are available to all ARI users who are on standard subscription plans.

How It Works

To use ARI’s Free Labor Guides, the user first selects the vehicle they’re working on. This is done by navigating to the Labor Guides tab in the main menu, then opening the AI Labor Guides section and choosing a vehicle from the list—or adding a new one.

Once a vehicle is selected, the system downloads all labor information for that specific model. The user can then find a repair process in two ways:

By browsing through an indexed list of generic processes, categorized as items like Parts & Labor, Maintenance, and Fluids, and entering a free-form repair request in natural language, the AI reads it to provide labor times, parts required, and detailed repair information.



Each service entry has vital information such as labor time, part description, skill level, and a "Guides and Procedures" button that reveals a step-by-step breakdown of the job.

Users can drag selected labor and part items to job cards, invoices, or estimates.

The system also features a built-in AI Assistant. When used inside the Labor Guides module, it understands the current vehicle and repair context, providing targeted help. It can also be used independently as a chatbot to assist with troubleshooting, job suggestions, or technical questions.

All features—including labor guides, parts lookup, maintenance schedules, and the AI assistant—are included in ARI’s standard subscription plan.

A Step Forward for Independent Shops

The addition of AI Labor Guides reflects ARI’s broader effort to make advanced digital tools more accessible to smaller repair businesses. Many existing mechanic labor guides and estimating solutions are either cost-prohibitive or designed for enterprise-level shops. ARI’s approach focuses on practicality—building features that match how small teams work in real environments.

By integrating labor estimation and repair data into a management application, ARI reduces the shuttling back and forth between tools or back to external sources. For mobile technicians, especially, easy access to labor times and procedure data from a smartphone or tablet simplifies on-the-road job planning.

From Assistant to Estimator

The AI Labor Guides have a built-in labor guide assistant that is capable of interpreting plain language descriptions and responding with job-specific data. Rather than selecting from drop-down menus or working with high-tech interfaces, users interact with the assistant as if it were a colleague, describing a task or problem and being met with structured, technical data.

This merging of free-form language input and coded output bridges the divide between technician experience and managerial tasks such as quoting and scheduling. One of the first to develop its AI-fueled free auto labor guide from scratch, ARI is taking a major step toward enhancing the estimating practices for typical repair shops. The feature is offered as part of the app and is included for free with the core ARI subscription.

About ARI

ARI (Auto Repair Software) is a shop management program designed for small auto repair shops, mobile mechanics, and independent service groups. ARI includes invoicing, job management, vehicle history, digital inspections, online scheduling, and customer communication tools.

With thousands of shops on ARI worldwide, the system continues to evolve with new improvements that make everyday operations simpler and allow for improved decision-making in the workshop.

Learn more about ARI's AI Labor Guides

