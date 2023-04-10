ARI Named a Niche High Performer in the Grid® Report for Auto Repair Software | Spring 2023 by Real Users on G2

ARI(Auto Repair Software) is now featured in G2's Spring 2023 Grid® Report as a Niche High Performer

BLOCK ISLAND, RI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARI(Auto Repair Software) has achieved the User Satisfaction & Likelihood to Recommend distinctions by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.

This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Grid® Report for Auto Repair Software | Spring 2023 related questions featured in the G2 review form.

“We are extremely glad to see the results of years of work pay off significantly! We started ARI as a low-cost auto repair software to provide an affordable solution to mobile mechanics. Today, we are expanding quickly and reaching the top spots in the industry. Those achievements make us proud of our progress and remind us to consistently focus on the important work ahead. We are confidently going in the right direction towards becoming the leading auto repair software on the market. Primarily thanks to the trust of our users.” said Constantin, founder of ARI.

ARI achieved Niche High Performer on theGrid® Report for Auto Repair | Spring 2023 by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Auto Repair Software category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your review of ARI on G2’s Auto Repair Software review page!

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.