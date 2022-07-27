ARI and Wisetack Give Customers a Better Way to Pay for Auto Repairs

ARI introduces a new way for clients to pay for their auto repair services.

BLOCK ISLAND, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto repair shops can offer monthly payments at the touch of a tablet thanks to a new customer financing feature in Auto Repair Invoicing (ARI), a shop management app trusted by thousands of independent auto shops. To offer pay-over-time options, ARI partnered with Wisetack, a consumer financing company serving SMBs who deliver essential in-person services.

Auto shops that offer consumer financing often see ARO (average repair order) double and a 20% increase in business overall. With the integration, ARI shops can offer financing on estimates, invoices, and as a final payment option, all without leaving the app. Customers that opt to pay over time complete a short application on their personal mobile phone and can select from up to six monthly payment options, depending on their budget.

“Until now, the ability to offer customers a simple financing option has been out of reach for the small, independent shop owners we serve,” said Constantin C., manager at ARI. “With Wisetack, we’re giving them financing that’s integrated right into their ARI workflow. It’s also easy for their customer to apply and doesn’t have hidden fees. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The ability to pay over time for essential repairs is evolving into a decision criteria for customers evaluating repair shops. Sixty-four million Americans can’t afford unexpected car repairs and 35% have skipped essential services, according to AAA research.

“Now ARI users can give their customers a way to afford the repairs they need, without the stress of paying for everything upfront,” said Bobby Tzekin, CEO and Co-Founder of Wisetack. “By offering this option, we’ve seen Wisetack help small businesses grow, and that’s something we’re proud of.”

In addition to financing, ARI’s app helps shops manage the full customer experience: setting appointments, work orders, invoicing, fleet management, parts inventory, forms, and payment processing.

ARI boasts high user ratings on Capterra, Sourceforge, and SoftwareSuggest, and earned a Top Auto Software award from GoodFirms. Wisetack has similar accolades with customers, with High Performer awards from G2 and a current NPS (net promoter score) of 78, compared to the industry average of 40.

To get started with ARI and Wisetack, visit: http://ari.app/customer-financing.

About ARI

Auto Repair Invoicing (ARI) is one of the most reliable and affordable auto repair software on the market. With ARI’s mobile and tablet app, thousands of auto shops manage the full customer experience, from setting client appointments all the way to creating invoices and processing payments. ARI serves repair shops, mobile mechanics, independent technicians, and auto dealers.

ARI was created by the team at UtilityMob. Learn more about ARI at https://ari.app/.

About Wisetack

Wisetack makes it easy for in-person businesses to offer financing to their consumers. Through its suite of APIs, Wisetack embeds financing options into software platforms that businesses are already using in their day-to-day operations. In-person businesses can start offering financing to consumers in minutes and boost their sales. Consumers can pay over time for purchases that will better their lives, without surprises or unexpected fees.

Founded by an experienced team in payments and lending, and backed by Insight Partners, Greylock, Bain Capital Ventures, and others, the team is based in San Francisco.

Wisetack loans are issued by Hatch Bank. For more information on Wisetack, please visit: https://www.wisetack.com

Wisetack Media Contact

Jessica Bledsoe

385-445-1245

jessica.bledsoe@wisetack.com

