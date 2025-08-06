Algal bloom community forums start tonight

Release date: 05/08/25

Political leaders, scientists and health experts will meet with communities affected by the ongoing algal bloom at a series of community forums being held across the state.

Kicking off tonight at 6:30pm at Brighton Secondary School, the forums will provide updates on the current response and recovery efforts.

Another metro forum will be held at Semaphore at 2pm this Sunday, followed by one at Victor Harbor on Tuesday 12 August, before others at Seacliff, Port Noarlunga and Henley Beach. Attendees are encouraged to register.

Forums will also be held in nine regional locations including the Fleurieu Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, Coorong, Yorke Peninsula, Limestone Coast and Eyre Peninsula.

Communities will hear directly from Premier Peter Malinauskas, Deputy Premier Susan Close and other ministers, as well as scientific and public health experts including Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier and Professor Mike Steer from the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI).

The forums will also be an opportunity for people to ask questions and will allow the Government to get firsthand accounts from affected communities.

A $28 million support package has been announced to support the response to the algal bloom.

Funded by the South Australian and Australian governments, it will go towards research, clean-up efforts, community support, industry help and public information.

South Australian small businesses impacted by the algal bloom are eligible for grants of up to $10,000, while hardest hit commercial fisheries and aquaculture licence holders can apply for up to $100,000 in support.

Business support representatives will attend the forums to provide one-on-one guidance and answer questions on what is available.

For more information, including government support and grants, visit: Algal bloom - Government of South Australia

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

It’s vital the State Government hears directly from the communities being impacted by this unprecedented algal bloom affecting South Australia.

In addition to hearing firsthand community experiences, the forums will provide opportunities for Government agencies to provide vital information about the work being done to respond to the algal bloom.

This is something that South Australia has not faced before on this scale, so it’s important that we work together as a community to ensure we are doing what we can to mitigate risks and reduce the impact of this naturally occurring event.

Community feedback will help to guide the recovery plan and how the State will continue to deal with the algal bloom in the future.