Satvik Gangavarapu's TimeKrishna.com: World’s First Fully AI B2C Web App Is Turning Everything into Entertainment

VIJAYAWAD, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new platform, TimeKrishna.com, is secretly gaining traction across WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels, and it's unlike anything India has seen before.Developed by Tech Raid Inc., TimeKrishna.com transforms real news, events, and social moments into cinematic meme-dramas called Treels; short, emotional, AI-generated web series built on real people and raw stories. Each Treel is produced within 24 hours.“We’re not reporting the news, we’re turning it into entertainment — fast,” said Ashmy Bhandaree, Business Lead at Tech Raid. “These aren’t headlines. These are emotional punches.”A PLATFORM BUILT FOR INDIA’S VOICEIndia has long consumed technology built elsewhere. Now, with TimeKrishna.com, the country is witnessing a cultural and technological shift. Powered by YayEye, "Tech Raid’s $12 billion AI social media engine", TimeKrishna uses emotional intelligence, speculative modeling, and cinematic style to transform how stories are told and shared.In one Treel, a retired Panchayat secretary mourns a road project that turned into a ghost project. In another, a woman from Telangana narrates her eviction due to caste discrimination. These are not fiction, they are real stories brought alive with AI, within hours of unfolding. TimeKrishna also generates predictive Treels that forecast India’s next 6–12 months, from political shifts to pop culture waves, using advanced simulation.AN EMOTIONAL AI ENGINE BUILT FOR INDIATimeKrishna is the first product launched on YayEye, a creative-first AI Social Media Engine dubbed “The DeepSeek of Social Media.” Combining multi-LLM intelligence with intuitive storytelling tools, YayEye eliminates the need for separate apps like ChatGPT, Canva, or Midjourney, enabling users to ideate, visualize, and publish content in one fluid, emotionally-driven workflow.A NAME THAT SCREAMS INDIAThe name TimeKrishna is already sparking conversation. A bold blend of myth and modernity, it signals India’s unique approach to AI, loud, emotional, spiritual, and unstoppable.“The world builds AI for finance and productivity,” said founder Satvik Gangavarapu.“But India needs AI for the masses, for stories, for drama, for truth.”ABOUT THE FOUNDERSatvik Gangavarapu, founder of Tech Raid Inc., is a Harvard-educated radical from Rayalaseema known for combining high-stakes AI ventures with extreme sports and off-grid exploration. With deep roots in distressed assets and frontier tech, Satvik is now focused on building YayEye — a full-scale AI ecosystem aimed at powering India’s creative internet.TimeKrishna is his loudest message yet: India isn’t behind in AI. It’s just getting started.LOOKING AHEADTimeKrishna is currently building a network of underground contributors across India and will soon open its Treel-creation tools to the public. The platform will support ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali — bringing the power of AI storytelling to millions.

