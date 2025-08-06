Nikon SLM Solutions and RINA Sign to Launch H2AM Open Lab for Hydrogen Applications in Additive Manufacturing

LüBECK, GERMANY, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nikon SLM Solutions AG and RINA have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new project called “H2AM Open Lab” focused on advancing additive manufacturing (AM) technologies for hydrogen-related technologies & applications. The initiative aims to accelerate material and process innovation targeting critical sectors, including green steel production and the oil & gas industry.As global industries navigate the energy transition, the demand for components that can withstand aggressive hydrogen environments is growing rapidly. The joint Innovation initiative, which will be hosted near Rome at RINA’s Centro Sviluppo Materiali (CSM) - a leading center for applied research on advanced materials and home to one of the company’s Open Innovation Hubs -, will combine the complementary strengths of RINA and Nikon SLM Solutions. The focus will be on qualification support, advanced materials, and the development of AM process parameters for enhanced performance and corrosion resistance.“We are proud to partner with RINA to expand the frontiers of AM for the hydrogen economy”, said Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions. “Their proven expertise in metal-lurgy and material science, combined with our leadership in high-productivity metal AM systems, creates a powerful foundation for developing next-generation solutions in this high-growth field”.The centre will support R&D efforts around hydrogen embrittlement (HE), high temperature hydrogen attack (HTHA), and innovative materials designed specifically for hydrogen service environments. These efforts will also address industry-specific requirements for qualification, sustainability, and reliability - offering OEMs a collaborative platform to develop and test components under real-world conditions.“By creating this H2AM Open Lab Nikon SLM Solutions, we are building the capabilities needed to drive transformative change across the hydrogen supply chain”, said Michele Bu-detta, CEO of RINA Consulting. “This collaboration opens the door to safer, more efficient components that meet the unique demands of hydrogen infrastructure and future energy systems”.The Open Lab will be open to OEMs across industries to explore design, production, and validation of AM parts using advanced materials ,including steels, aluminium alloys, nickel-based alloys, and more. No specific machine installation is planned initially, as the hub will focus on shared research, simulations, and material testing.ENDSRINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2024 of 915 million euros, over 6,200 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an im-portant contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org ContactsGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731victoria.silvestri@rina.org

