Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina on innovations to assist people with disabilities in South Africa

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, has officially launched a suite of locally developed technologies that are set to transform the lives of people with disabilities in South Africa.

Hosted at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in Bloemfontein on Monday 4 August, the launch marked a milestone in making innovation more inclusive and accessible in the country.

Attended by hundreds of people with disabilities from the Free State, including learners from special schools, the event formed part of Psycho-Social Disability Awareness Month, spearheaded by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD).

It underscores South Africa's active role in the global movement for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility and aligns with the country's G20 presidency theme of "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability".

As someone with a partial disability herself, Deputy Minister Gina expressed pride in how this initiative reflected the government's commitment not to leave anyone behind, saying that when the government funds inclusion, it also funds transformation.

"What would be the use of innovation and development of technological prototypes if they don't solve problems of those in difficulty, making their lives easier to live than before? If we cannot drive innovation such that the vulnerable in our society get empowered, then that ecosystem of innovation is exclusionary and elite."

The technologies showcased at the event were developed through the Department's flagship innovation support programmes, the Technology Acquisition and Deployment Fund and the Grassroots Innovation Programme, both of which are implemented by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA). The innovators, most of whom are people with disabilities, demonstrated how the technologies assisted those who needed them most.

For example, the Ka-dah Device, created by Mr Tieho Tsiane, is a wearable system that enables blind users to operate smartphones using voice navigation and Bluetooth technology. Virecom, developed by Mr Jabu Blose, who is deaf, is a video remote interpreting service that connects deaf users to live sign language interpreters, and is already being piloted for deployment at police stations.

WeSignIt is a mobile app that translates written content into South African Sign Language using QR codes, helping to bridge the communication gap between deaf and hearing individuals. ShazaCin is an audio-description mobile app that makes tourist attractions and cinemas accessible to blind users by offering narrated storytelling.

TIA Board Chairperson, Ms Sebenzile Matsebula, who also has a disability, reflected on the profoundly personal and national significance of the initiative.

"As someone who experiences disability, I want to emphasise the importance of the positive impact these technologies provide for us. These innovations have the power to revolutionise our thought processes, livelihoods and life trajectories. They allow us not only to live with dignity but also to contribute meaningfully to national development," she said.

She said these technologies offer real, tangible opportunities for ordinary South Africans living with disabilities.

"They are not just innovations; they represent a profound and practical shift in how society values and supports people with disabilities. As TIA, we are proud to share that we have designed a unique programme to continue this work, placing disability at the centre of development and ensuring that our national technology and innovation systems are truly inclusive."

Ms Tracy Smith, Chairperson of DeafBlind SA, shared her deeply personal perspective, reminding the audience of the daily realities of people with disabilities and the transformative potential of inclusive innovation. She highlighted the profound impact these technologies can have.

"When you lose your eyesight, you lose your touch with things. When you lose your hearing, you lose touch with people. And this is the reality many deafblind people face," she said. "But despite the isolation, despite the hardship, it is not a life sentence. You would not believe the roles I now play as a deafblind person. I have chosen not to let disability stop me, and no one living with a disability should let life stop them."

She honoured the innovators who are creating technologies that empower us, improve lives and enable people with disabilities to be more productive members of society, commending the government and all stakeholders for making this possible.

Free State MEC for Education, Dr Mantlhake Julia Maboya, praised the collaboration across government and institutions that made these innovations possible. She said the provincial government remains committed to ensuring accessibility in education and public services, particularly in rural areas.

"These innovations are not just prototypes. They are practical tools advancing dignity, agency and communication. The Free State is committed to ensuring these solutions reach schools and service points, as we pledged in our State of the Province Address."

Prof. Pamela Dube, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of CUT, reflected on the university's pride in co-hosting the launch, commending the role of the university's Product Development Technology Station and its Centre for Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing in nurturing inclusive innovation. She noted that these centres provide vital technical support to researchers, students and community entrepreneurs, enabling them to turn ideas into working prototypes.

"We are creating a pipeline of practical, people-centred innovations that serve the public good. Our facilities not only advance research but also provide skills training and industry exposure for our students."

The event also served as a platform to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of various government departments, local and international partners, and organisations representing people with disabilities. Key collaborators include DWYPD, the Departments of Social Development and Small Business Development, and the SAB Foundation. Their collaboration and support have been instrumental in making these innovations a reality.

As Chair of the 2025 G20, South Africa's advocacy for the first disability-inclusive working group is setting a strong example of how inclusive science and technology can shape development at both national and global levels.

