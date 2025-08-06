Western Cape Mobility on honouring women at Freight Industry

The Western Cape Mobility Department hosted a heartfelt event to honour the incredible women who are the backbone of the freight industry. As part of the Freight Focus Month campaign, the Department celebrated both female freight truck drivers and the wives and partners of drivers whose support, strength, and sacrifice make the industry the success that it is.

Freight is one of the most essential components of the provincial and national economies. Yet those who drive this sector are often underappreciated. Everything from food and fuel to medicine and clothing moves through an intricate freight system. At the centre of this system are the truck drivers who spend weeks at a time on the road, often missing out on birthdays, weddings, graduations, and other important life events. And behind every long journey is a woman holding a home together, offering strength, love, and unwavering support.

Today's event was a gesture of deep gratitude to those women, whether they are in the driver's seat or standing strong behind it.

Sanshia Witbooi commented that "being the wife of a truck driver is a journey in itself. I've learned to appreciate the long hours, the dedication, and the challenges my partner faces on the road. Today's event reminded me that we are part of a bigger community that values and supports the role of women."

"Driving a truck isn't just a job for me, it's a passion. As a woman, I think we bring a unique strength to the industry. I'm proud to be part of the change that inspires more women to join freight transport" said Lauryn Rhodenburg.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku expressed his appreciation, "To the women who power our freight system - thank you. Whether you are behind the wheel, managing things at home, or offering emotional support from afar, your contributions matter deeply. You carry the weight of sacrifice and service, and today, we honour your role in keeping the Western Cape moving."

Muneera Allie, the department's Head of Communication, added, "Today we say thank you - not just with words, but with sincere recognition. These women are often invisible to the public eye, yet their strength holds families, businesses, and even supply chains together. We see you. We appreciate you. And we celebrate you."

As Freight Focus Month continues, the department encourages all Western Cape residents to show appreciation for the people who make freight possible. The next time you pass a truck on the road, think of the many hands, and hearts, behind the wheel.

Enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA