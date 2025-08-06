Electricity and Energy on call to action from ETWG Women in Energy to G20 Leaders for Greater Representation

At the inaugural G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) Women in Energy event on 1 August 2025, female leaders of the ETWG called on G20 leaders to drive greater representation in the energy sector. This was part of the 3rd ETWG meeting at Sun City in the North West Province, South Africa.

Organised by the Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE), in collaboration with the International Energy Agency (IEA), participants called for a greater emphasis on women's empowerment in the energy sector, where the energy transition presents many opportunities but can also reinforce existing challenges. They emphasised the urgency for countries to attract and retain a diverse workforce in the energy sector to ensure innovation that is required to successfully navigate the energy transition.

Participants also agreed that the Women in Energy event should become an annual event within the ETWG, and must continue to focus on practical action steps, sharing experiences and practice, and bringing together both men and women in driving gender equality.

The latest data by the IEA illustrates that the energy sector is the least diverse sector of the economy, with women being 20% of the sector's workforce despite them making up 40% of the global employment. Wages for women in the energy sector remain highly unequal, with only 15% of senior managers and 11% of start-up funders being women. For some vocational occupations relevant to the energy industry, such as roofers or electricians, women represent less than 3% of the workforce.

DEE's five-year strategy on women's empowerment and gender equality has an implementation plan focussed on the creation of an enabling environment, equal opportunities, a barrier-free workplace, and integration of a gender focus into all policies and action plans within the department.

South Africa's G20 Presidency has placed a strong focus on outcomes that advance the ETWG agenda on just and inclusive energy transitions and clean cooking. These build on progress made by other G20 member countries during their respective presidencies. The proposed outcome on clean cooking is intended to address the significant health and labour burden placed on women, especially those from households that lack access to affordable energy.

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham-Maré, said: "The call for inclusivity and access is crystal clear. As we celebrate the enduring spirit, creativity, and leadership of women who are actively changing our economy, we must ensure that women take up their rightful place within the energy sector. We have phenomenal women who are shattering glass ceilings and transforming our future energy mix. From the engineers who are building solar microgrids to the CEOs of major renewable energy corporations, women are demonstrating that the clean energy transition goes well beyond the technology; it is a true societal transformation."

Graham-Maré added: "We will continue to celebrate women pioneers of energy access at the G20 Energy Transition Working Group. Their achievements serve as a reminder that gender equality, beyond being ethically justified, is a major engine for economic sustainability."

Tackling gender disparity in the energy sector is crucial to advancing energy transitions. Policies and energy planning need to reflect new skills and technology requirements. To achieve true equality and enhance the diversity of skills and perspectives within the sector, gender needs to be mainstreamed in energy transition policies.

Existing international initiatives include the IEA Global Commission on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions, the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) Empowering People Initiative, the CEM Equality in Energy Transitions Initiative (EETI), the CEM Equal by 30 Campaign, and the Implementing Inclusivity Framework (released by EETI at CEM15 under Brazil's G20 Presidency), which are important for guiding government action and fostering gender-sensitive policymaking. The Deputy Minister indicated that DEE is looking to join the Global Commission and the CEM initiatives, as they align with key policies, such as South Africa's Just Energy Transition.

The first edition of the G20 Women in Energy Breakfast in 2025 was joined by representatives of governments and international organisations, including the IEA, CEM, the African Union, African Development Bank, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

