Sport, Arts and Culture on 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards nominees

Johannesburg, South Africa — The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) proudly announces the official nominees for the National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA) 2025, a prestigious event that honours excellence across South Africa's dynamic creative landscape.

From literature and design to visual arts, heritage, and performance, the NACA Awards shine a national spotlight on artists and institutions whose contributions have shaped, preserved, and reimagined our cultural identity. This year's nominees reflect the rich diversity, imagination, and resilience that define South Africa's creative sector.

"The National Arts and Culture Awards are about more than recognition," said the Honourable Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. "They are about remembering who we are, celebrating who we've become, and encouraging what we can still be."

The nominee announcement will be followed by a national digital campaign across DSAC platforms in the lead-up to the live awards ceremony on 22 August at Sun City.

NACA 2025 Official Nominees 1

Heritage Category

Literary Category

Outstanding Book, Fiction Award: The Equality of Shadows by Charl-Pierre Naudé Buried in the Chest by Lindani Mbunyuza-Memani The Comrade's Wife by Barbara Boswell

Outstanding Book, Non-Fiction Award: Irascible by Kevin van Wyk 100 Years of Dispossession by Lebogang Seale Skaduwees en Geheime by Reneal Davids

Outstanding Children's Fiction Book: Big Shoes to Fill by Upile Siyatandwa Bongco Golden Girl by Lorato Trok Sanda Makes Some Money by Yamkela Tywakadi

Outstanding Publisher Award: Andrea Nattrass, Pan MacMillan Tshifhiwa Given Mukwevho, Vhakololo Press Joanne Hichens, Tattoo Press



Design Category

Visual Arts Category

Outstanding Crafter Award:

Outstanding Curator Award: Gavin Krastin Nontobeko Ntombela Tshegofatso Emily Seoka

Outstanding Visual Artist Award:

Performing Arts Category

Outstanding Musician Award: Wayne Bosch Mphumelelo Dlamini Kerolin Govender

Outstanding Actor in Theatre: Ayanda Sibisi Brittany Hope Smith Tshireletso Nkoane

Outstanding Theatre Production: Nkoli the Vogue by Llewellyn Mnguni A Street Taxi Named Desire by Obett Motaung Sikelela by Lungile Themba

Outstanding Dance Production:

Outstanding Poet Performance: Buzetsheni Mkhohliseni Napo Masheane Mbali Malimela



Audiovisual Category

Outstanding Documentary Film: Language of My Soul by Gregory Molale London Recruits by Jacintha de Nobrega 6 Kings & 6 Queens by Molatelo Bossman

Outstanding Documentary Series: Breaking Down Borders by Paul Modjadji School Ties by Richard Gregory Free at Last by Xoliswa Sithole

Outstanding Film Fiction Award:

