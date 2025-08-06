Naples Soccer Academy to Attend 2025 International Coaching Symposium

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3)

2025 International Coaching Symposium, held August 8–10 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld

NSA’s attendance underscores its ongoing investment in education, leadership development, and program innovation” — Jason Gruner

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral, 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN-99-2663889) committed to empowering youth female athletes through elite-level training and mentorship, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 International Coaching Symposium, held August 8–10 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. Led by collegiate and professional female athletes, NSA offers year-round development in a supportive, athlete-first environment designed to elevate performance on and off the pitch. The International Coaching Symposium —hosted in partnership with FYSA and the International Soccer School—brings together top-tier coaches, technical directors, and youth development leaders from across the globe. Naples Soccer Academy’s leadership will join this gathering to deepen its commitment to excellence in coaching education and to strengthen its evolving development model for girls in Southwest Florida.“This event offers us the opportunity to refine our methodology alongside some of the most respected minds in the game,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy. “We’re looking forward to learning, building relationships, and applying what we gain to the benefit of every youth female athlete in Southwest Florida.”NSA’s attendance underscores its ongoing investment in education, leadership development, and program innovation. During the symposium and FYSA Annual General Meeting, the Academy will also engage with other nonprofit and club leaders to explore future partnerships and continue advocating for access and equity in youth sports.For more information about Naples Soccer Academy or to support its mission, visit www.naplessocceracademy.org About: Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) (EIN-99-2663889) nonprofit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training as well as development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction led by collegiate and professional athletes, with a mission to empower youth female athletes both on and off the pitch.

