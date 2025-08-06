Border Patrol Agents Arrest Confirmed Gang Member in Maine

UNION, Maine — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Colombian national and confirmed member of the South American Theft Group (SATG) in Union, Maine, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The individual was found to be illegally present in the United States.

Upon further investigation, records revealed the individual had an active warrant from New Jersey for burglary. The subject had previously been apprehended for illegal entry by Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, in June 2022 and processed for expedited removal. Additionally, the individual was flagged as a potential national security threat and confirmed as a member of the South American Theft Group, which engages in transnational organized crime. The subject is currently being transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) for detention.

The U.S. Border Patrol in Maine continues to experience significant numbers of apprehensions across the state and works tirelessly to remove individuals such as this from the streets. The success of these efforts is achieved through impedance and denial operations at points of entry, targeted operations based on actionable intelligence, and strong partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. Protecting public safety is a shared goal among all law enforcement entities, making communication and coordination essential to success.

“Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime. Public safety, border security, and national security threats are the number one focus of the Border Patrol, and we will apply all resources available to us to apprehend these individuals and impose consequences,” said Houlton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Craig Shepley.

The message is clear: If you enter the United States illegally, you will be apprehended, and the appropriate consequences will be enforced under the law. However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is now offering a voluntary, incentivized process for individuals illegally present in the United States to return to their home country or another country that will accept them.

Participants can use the CBP Home app to record their intention to voluntarily depart the United States. Eligible individuals may qualify for travel assistance, document support, and de-prioritization for detention and removal while preparing to leave. Any individual who uses the app and confirms their departure through it will receive a $1,000 stipend. To begin the process, visit the CBP Home app at https://go.dhs.gov/wqB.

For more information on Houlton Sector operations please follow our social media at:

Facebook @ US Border Patrol Houlton Sector

Instagram @ USBPChiefHLT

X @ USBPChiefHLT