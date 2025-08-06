U.S. Border Patrol agents save teens in water rescue

PORT CLINTON, Ohio – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sandusky Bay Station rescued two teenagers Sunday after they were ejected from their personal watercraft and the vessel started to sink.

CBP PHOTO - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued two teenagers after they were ejected from their personal watercraft and the vessel started to sink.

The dramatic rescue is the first for the Sandusky Bay Station Marine Unit, which began patrolling Lake Erie about four months ago.

Sandusky Bay agents witnessed the incident and acted quickly after the teenagers' watercraft hit a wave that ejected the pair into the water and rendered the small vessel inoperable. Agents quickly pulled the two teens safely aboard and then towed the heavily damaged watercraft from the shipping lane.

"The quick thinking and immediate response of our agents is nothing short of heroic. The kids were in imminent danger, with two ferries bearing down on them and limited time to react. Thanks to the swift action of our agents and the recent addition of our patrol boats to the Sandusky Bay Station, a potential tragedy was averted," said Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Morris. "This incident underscores the critical importance of our presence and readiness on the water to protect lives and secure our border.”

Agents estimated the teenagers were just minutes away from potential catastrophe when they were plucked from the path of two ferries transiting near Mouse Island in Lake Erie.

Both teens were transported safely to their parents with no injuries.