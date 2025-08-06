Providing opportunities for youth from diaspora to connect with homeland

Minister without portfolio in charge of coordinating activities and measures in the field of relations with the diaspora Đorđe Milićević today opened a sports and educational camp in Paraćin, which brought together 120 young participants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.