Removal of WWII-era aerial bomb from Belgrade Waterfront construction site

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić announced that a World War II aerial bomb of British manufacture, model M.C. 1,000-lb Mks I, weighing approximately 500 kilogrammes and containing around 220 kilogrammes of explosive material, has been discovered at the Belgrade Waterfront construction site.

