Hily Dating App Reveals Unfiltered Truth About AI-Powered Online Dating in Its 2025 Report

Hily Dating App 2025 T.R.U.T.H. Report

Here’s the answer to how AI affects authenticity in dating apps

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striving for authenticity in online dating, Hily Dating App is releasing its very first T.R.U.T.H. (Trends & Realities: Unfiltered Truth Highlighted) report on how Gen Z and Millennial American daters are actually using (and feeling about) AI in online dating.

Hily’s research team found that 82% of Gen Z and 87% of Millennial American daters are already using AI for online dating, and up to 95% of those say they’re planning to keep riding the AI wave. These findings naturally raise the questions: does AI influence people's trust and sense of authenticity in dating, and if so, how much?

To find the answer to these and many other urgent questions, Hily worked with industry experts:

- Dr. Marisa T. Cohen, PhD, LMFT, Hily’s Research and Authentic Relationship Expert;

- Dr. Daniel B. Shank, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychological Science at Missouri University of Science and Technology, author of The Machine Penalty: The Consequences of Seeing Artificial Intelligence as Less Than Human and “Artificial Intimacy: Ethical Issues of AI Romance”;

- Liubomyr Pivtorak, Hily CPO.

Here’s what Hily’s T.R.U.T.H report uncovered:

- Truth #1: AI Is the New Dating Coach

It’s no secret that some online daters use AI in online dating. But the reason they do so isn’t just laziness. Nearly half of Gen Z (45%) and almost two-thirds of Millennial (62%) American daters say AI helps them bring their A-game to online dating. The #1 reason women and Gen Z have used AI on online dating is to create a bio based on information they provide (51% and 50%, respectively). Men and Millennials have used it to provide suggestions for conversations (52% and 47%, respectively).

- Truth #2: AI for Me, But Not for Thee

Hily’s research finds that double standards in dating extend to AI usage. We love a little tech boost … for ourselves. But if you think your match lets a bot write that clever opening line? Yikes. Turns out, 54% of young female and 63% of male American daters would be less attracted to a match on a dating app who they suspect used AI to create their profile. And the confidence drop is real: more than half confess they feel less sure about showing up IRL if they used AI in convos beforehand. That being said, daters need some ground rules on how to ethically use AI in online dating.

- Truth #3: AI Companions Are Good to Consider, But Bad to Discover

Some users take things to the next level—turning AI into romantic partners. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 57% of young female and 47% of male American daters think AI could replace real romantic partners. Millennial American daters are much less hopeful than Gen Zers about this—70% vs. 32% think it’s possible. Those who use 2 or 3 apps agree with the statement more than those who only use one. Still, 35% of young female and 20% of male American daters (33% of Gen Z and 23% of Millennial American daters) wouldn’t date someone they knew had an AI romantic partner in the past. With that in mind, daters with an AI ex should know how and when to drop the “I dated AI” truth bomb.

“People are using AI for all kinds of reasons: to save time, be their best selves, fabricate information or secure a desirable date at all costs. Only careful research—like the T.R.U.T.H. report—tells us what’s really going on, and that’s how we help daters navigate the world of AI-powered dating,” says Dr. Daniel B. Shank, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychological Science at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The T.R.U.T.H report also features reflections from Hily’s Gen Z and Millennial American daters on the use of AI in online dating, straightforward advice from the experts and opinions from different generative AIs.

Methodology

In June 2025, Hily conducted a study of 1,559 U.S. daters to examine AI's role in modern online dating. The participants were 57.9% women and 42.1% men. The sample was split between Gen Z (aged 18-29) at 50.3% and Millennials (aged 30-44) at 49.7%. Using SurveyMonkey, respondents shared their experiences with and attitudes towards AI on dating apps.

This report features the survey results, along with comments from Hily’s Research and Authentic Relationship Expert, Dr. Marisa T. Cohen, PhD; Hily’s CPO Liubomyr Pivtorak; Associate Professor of Psychological Science at Missouri University of Science and Technology, Dr. Daniel B. Shank, PhD; and Harry & Norman Chandler Professor of Communication at Stanford University, Jeff Hancock. The report also includes opinions from Hily daters.

About Dr. Marisa T. Cohen, PhD, LMFT, Hily’s Research and Authentic Relationship Expert

Dr. Marisa T. Cohen, PhD, consults on research, product development and communication with Hily users. She is a Doctor of Educational Psychology and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, co-founder of Self-Awareness and Bonding Lab (SABL) and researcher of early dating experiences and consensual non-monogamy.

About Liubomyr Pivtorak, Hily’s Chief Product Officer

Liubomyr Pivtorak has over a decade of experience as a Product Management Leader in B2C mobile apps. He’s a strong advocate for data-driven decision-making. Liubomyr is focused on leveraging technology to shape intuitive, high-value experiences for online daters.

About Dr. Daniel B. Shank, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychological Science at Missouri University of Science and Technology

Dr. Daniel B. Shank researches social psychological interactions with and perceptions of artificial intelligence, including relationships, morality, emotions, impressions and behavior toward AIs. He is the author of The Machine Penalty and over 50 peer-reviewed articles, including the recent high-profile piece, “Artificial Intimacy: Ethical Issues of AI Romance.”

About Hily

Hily (pronounced like ‘highly’) is a dating app designed to connect singles with new people while supporting them in remaining authentic. Short for “Hey, I Like You,” it invites users to have fun and not look for a perfect match. By encouraging everyone to date as they are, Hily is breaking one of the biggest curses of online dating—feeling pressured to hide your true self. Praising self-exploration, self-acceptance, open-mindedness, and inclusivity, the app helps people put real connections first and keep competition at bay by unlocking their unique, fabulous selves. With features like icebreakers, compatibility checks, messaging, Major Crush, and zodiac synastry, Hily helps users express who they really are and connect in genuine ways. Launched in 2017, Hily has become one of the top 5 dating apps in US app stores, with over 35 million users worldwide.

