Hily’s New Feature Protects Online Daters From Unsolicited Sexual Messages And Photos

No more cyberflashing in your chats

With 38% of all dating app users having received unsolicited sexual content, Hily Dating App introduces Consent Guard. This new feature puts daters back in control eliminating unwanted sexual behavior and making the dating experience safer and more respectful.

Consent Guard is all about letting people set healthy boundaries in online dating. Hily believes everyone deserves control over their inbox and a dating space shaped by consent.

“People’ve gotten too used to some online behavior that wouldn’t be tolerated in real life. Imagine a stranger approaching you on the street and exposing themselves—that would be shocking and unacceptable. The same goes for similar actions in digital spaces. We talk a lot about sexual consent in real life, but digital consent often gets overlooked. That’s why our team created Consent Guard. Daters deserve consent — both online or offline,” says Liubomyr Pivtorak, CPO at Hily Dating App.

The feature was developed in collaboration with Dr. Mindy DeSeta, Hily Dating App sexologist and sexuality educator with a Doctorate in Clinical Sexology. She provided insights on the culture of sexual consent, consent harassment and appropriate language and tone of voice.

“Unsolicited pics have never really worked: they're mostly just a turn-off. Hily's new Consent Guard feature actually puts you in charge of how you date. Instead of having an explicit photo pop up at the worst possible moment, you get to use a harassment and cyberflashing free dating app,” says Dr. DeSeta, sexologist and sexuality educator at Hily Dating App.

Here’s how the feature works: Using a combination of machine learning models and custom algorithms, Hily scans particular words in sentences and visuals while removing any personal details before review (the messages and any related insights are never shared with third parties). When such words or visuals are identified, the message will not be sent and consent guard steps in immediately.

Consent Guard replaces Hily’s older Explicit Filter feature (which blurred unwanted photos for review), stepping up to give users the power over their chats. With Consent Guard, Hily’s daters shape their experience, in a safe way.

About Hily

Hily (pronounced like ‘highly’) is a dating app designed to connect singles with new people while supporting them in remaining authentic. Short for “Hey, I Like You,” it invites users to have fun and not look for a perfect match.

By encouraging everyone to date as they are, Hily is breaking one of the biggest curses of online dating—feeling pressured to hide your true self. Praising self-exploration, self-acceptance, open-mindedness, and inclusivity, the app helps people put real connections first and keep competition at bay by unlocking their unique, fabulous selves. With features like icebreakers, compatibility checks, messaging, Major Crush, and zodiac synastry, Hily helps users express who they really are and connect in genuine ways.

