Hily Dating App Wins Red Dot Design Award

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hily, the dating app for people seeking authenticity and meaningful connections, has received the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design. The expert jury recognized Hily in the Brand Design Identity category for its 2024 visual identity relaunch, part of a full rebranding effort by the app. With an updated brand platform, Hily set out to bring authenticity and ease back to online dating. The new tagline, "Date as you are," encourages users to show up as their true selves—no pretending, no performing for likes.

“Hily stands for authenticity in dating, because we believe that being yourself is the only way to find real happiness with others. Our new brand platform and visual identity bring this idea to life. The rebrand took nearly a year to develop and another year to roll out, so seeing it recognized at this level truly means a lot to us,“ says Julia Kolesnyk, Head of Brand and Communications at Hily.

To relaunch its visual identity, Hily worked with O0 studio, which specializes in branding for lifestyle products. And they share this Red Dot Award with the team.

"Today, Hily's visual identity fully reflects what the brand stands for—you're enough, and you should date as you are," explains Eugene Nechiporchuk, Art Director at O0 studio. "We kept some legacy elements but made them feel fresh and Gen Z. For instance, we modernized the signature violet color and updated the logo and ‘H’ icon to be more fluid, puffy, and imperfect. The new ‘H’ represents two people connected together because people are the heart of this brand. Everything about the design—the imperfect forms, the authentic feel—reminds people they're worthy exactly as they are.”

The Red Dot Award is one of the world's most prestigious international design competitions, recognizing outstanding work across three key areas: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design and Design Concepts. Held every year, each competition brings together a Red Dot Jury—industry experts who know their stuff and evaluate submissions based on their specific expertise. Award-winning designs receive global recognition, get featured in the Red Dot Design Museums, and published in the annual Red Dot Design Yearbook.

About Hily

Hily (pronounced like ‘highly’) is a dating app designed to connect singles with new people while supporting them in remaining authentic. Short for “Hey, I Like You,” it invites users to have fun and not look for a perfect match.

By encouraging everyone to date as they are, Hily is breaking one of the biggest curses of online dating—feeling pressured to hide your true self. Praising self-exploration, self-acceptance, open-mindedness, and inclusivity, the app helps people put real connections first and keep competition at bay by unlocking their unique, fabulous selves. With features like icebreakers, compatibility checks, messaging, Major Crush, and zodiac synastry, Hily helps users express who they really are and connect in genuine ways.

Launched in 2017, Hily has become one of the top 10 dating apps in US app stores, with over 39 million users worldwide.

About O0

O0 is a full-stack cloud design studio that creates products and builds brands for tech and lifestyle companies. Born from a tech startup, the studio speaks product fluently—designing, branding and launching ideas that drive real impact. With a commitment to substance over vanity, O0 ensures every product and brand resonates with purpose and longevity. The studio specializes in Web Design, UI/UX, Branding and Video Production.

O0's work has earned recognition across the industry, including sixteen Red Dot Awards including Best of the Best, multiple European Design Awards, Webby and Lovie Awards, AIGA Design honors, Graphis recognition and multiple Awwward’s Site of the Day.

