Business Reporter: Simplifying the sales journey, from prospecting to policy delivery

An award-winning insurtech aims to empower, rather than replace, life insurance agents

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Brandon Ellison, Founder and CEO of Quility explains how client outcomes are improved when agents are empowered, not replaced, by technology. While the life insurance industry has made great strides in recent years, some of the insurtech solutions, often built by tech experts without experience selling life insurance, have either missed the mark or lack full integration. Quility, on the other hand, specializes in technology built by life insurance agents, for life insurance agents; thoughtfully designed applications that solve industry-wide pain points, improve workflows and ease the entire sales journey.Moving the agent from prospecting to policy placement are Quilty’s four seamlessly integrated platforms. QuilityHQ serves as a centralized hub for agency management, Quility SwitchboardFunnel™ supports effective client engagement, Quility Pathfinder™ equips agents with best-in-class illustration software for complex financial concepts, and Quility Navigator™ enables agents to secure best-fit policies for each client’s unique needs.Quility operates as both an award-winning insurtech and a holding company for two thriving distribution channels – Symmetry Financial Group and Quility B2B. Together, they share a commitment to protecting American families and creating opportunities for enduring financial success.To learn more about how Quility is designing the future of insurtech, watch this video About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About QuilityQuility empowers life insurance agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of fully digital products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Through the development and implementation of cutting-edge insurtech, Quility makes the life insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients.Quility | We're designing the future of insurtech

